Chipped Ice A.M.: Avenging Crosby not on Penguins' agenda

Save the sounding of the Tom Sestito alarm for another day, Penguins fans.

If retribution for Sidney Crosby's concussion is on the Penguins' agenda for Wednesday's Game 4 against Washington at PPG Paints Arena, it's far more likely to come through psychological than physical means. And history suggests that suffices for the Penguins.

Coach Mike Sullivan's club, up 2-1 in the second-round series, made two roster moves Tuesday in the hours after he announced Crosby's diagnosis. Neither involved a recall of the Penguins' resident pugilist, the 6-foot-5, 228-pound Sestito.

Forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Josh Archibald, the two skaters recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, hold their own in puck battles and know when to “chip bodies,” to use the team's terminology. However, Matt Niskanen, whose high hit on Crosby earned a game misconduct but received no further discipline, and Alex Ovechkin, whose slash on Crosby started the whole injury sequence, probably will not worry if either of those two — or any of the Penguins' other skaters — step to them for vigilante justice.

“We're just going to play the game,” Sullivan promised after Monday's 3-2 overtime loss.” We're going to play the game hard, and we're going to do everything we can to win hockey games.”

A year ago to the day, the Penguins threatened to take a different approach after that second-round series with Washington accumulated ugly incidents.

In Game 2 of the 2016 series, Brooks Orpik injured Olli Maatta with a late, high hit that earned the Washington defenseman a two-minute minor for interference and eventually a three-game suspension.

Two days later, in Game 3, Kris Letang leveled Marcus Johansson with a late, high hit. Johansson, after clearing concussion testing, returned at the start of the second period and finished the game. Letang, who received an interference minor, ultimately accepted a one-game suspension from the league.

Those incidents set the stage for May 3, 2016, when the Penguins announced the recall of Sestito.

Game 4, scheduled for the following day, presented an opportunity for the Penguins to build on their 2-1 lead in that series. But Bryan Rust was ailing after Game 3, so the Penguins needed a back-up plan for that lineup spot. Fans and media found themselves wondering if Sullivan, the mastermind behind the team's “Just Play” ethos, really wanted to insert Sestito into a volatile situation.

Rust, a game-time decision, dressed. The Penguins won, 3-2, in overtime to take a 3-1 lead in the series, and the game's most confrontational, penalty-inducing moment involved a tussle between Ian Cole and Tom Wilson that earned roughing minors for each.

Sestito's stint on the official roster lasted five days. He was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster on May 8, the day after a 3-1 Penguins loss in which slashing, hooking and interference minors represented the worst penalties.

Sullivan never revealed how seriously he considered dressing Sestito in 2016. This year, it appears the question will not even arise.

Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz voiced what much of the team likely believed when they expressed displeasure with Niskanen's hit, but Sullivan's “Just Play” agenda remains fine by the Penguins, including the few stars still healthy enough to play.

“It's the playoffs,” Marc-Andre Fleury said. “Every play matters. Every win matters. I think our focus has to be on not retaliating and on winning the next game.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 2-1.

LAST GAME: Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz scored in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime, but Kevin Shattenkirk buried a shot on the power-play in overtime to deliver Washington its first win of the series in Game 3 Monday.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins get another chance to prove their resilience when they proceed without the services of Sidney Crosby or Conor Sheary for Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. home game.

A NOTE: Crosby last missed a playoff game in 2013, when he sat out of the first-round series opener against the New York Islanders because of a broken jaw. The Penguins won, 5-0. Pascal Dupuis scored twice. Evgeni Malkin, Jarome Iginla and Jussi Jokinen each had two assists.

A QUOTE: “It's a tough series, and we knew it was going to be tough. Obviously we're going to try to get (the job) done.” — Jake Guentzel, on whether Niskanen's hit on Crosby changed the nature of the series

A NUMBER: 22 — playoff wins with the Penguins for coach Mike Sullivan, who only needs one more victory to tie Scotty Bowman for second place on the franchise's all-time leaders list.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.