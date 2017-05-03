Crosby-less Penguins down Capitals, take 3-1 lead in series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the anger and disgust dissipated and the grieving process was complete, the Penguins were left with one solemn question heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night:

Could they beat the Washington Capitals without their captain and top player, Sidney Crosby, who is out with a concussion after taking a cross-check to the head two days earlier?

The answer was yes.

Justin Schultz scored a tie-breaking power-play goal in the second period, and the Penguins held on for a 3-2 victory, taking a formidable 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington.

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot on goal from Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) in the first period of Game 4 during the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday May 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena. For more images from Game 4, visit the Trib's photo gallery. Photo by Christian Tyler Randolph

Without Crosby, the Penguins struggled terribly on the power play in Game 3, going 0 for 5, and in the first period of Game 4, going 0 for 2.

They picked an opportune time to come to life.

Schultz ripped a one-timer past the block attempt of Jay Beagle and over the shoulder of goalie Braden Holtby to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the second period.

The game opened with a healthy degree of animosity streaming down from a capacity crowd, which booed Alex Ovechkin and especially Matt Nisknanen every chance it got.

But if the Penguins were intent on exacting revenge on Ovechkin or Niskanen for the hit that left Crosby with a concussion in the first period of Game 3 Monday night, it wasn't in any overt way.

They issued no obvious challenges to fight. They didn't go out of their way to finish checks. They followed their coach's long-standing directive to ignore extracurriculars and just play.

Between the whistles, the Penguins jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Less than five minutes into the game, Olli Maatta made a pinpoint breakout pass to spring Patric Hornqvist between defenseman Brooks Orpik and Karl Alzner for a breakaway goal.

Early in the second period, the Penguins benefitted from a gaffe by Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Jake Guentzel threw a centering pass from the left wing to the top of the crease, and Orlov kicked it into his own net.

The Capitals seemed to get their act together after the fluky goal, spending long stretches of the second period in the offensive zone. They were rewarded with goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt 72 seconds apart.

They were the only blemishes on the record of Marc-Andre Fleury, who turned in another impactful performance to improve to 7-2 in the playoffs.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.