Crosby-less Penguins down Capitals, take 3-1 lead in series

When the anger and disgust dissipated and the grieving process was complete, the Penguins were left with one solemn question heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night:
Could they beat the Washington Capitals without their captain and top player, Sidney Crosby, who is out with a concussion after taking a cross-check to the head two days earlier?
The answer was yes.
Justin Schultz scored a tie-breaking power-play goal in the second period, and the Penguins held on for a 3-2 victory, taking a formidable 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington.
Without Crosby, the Penguins struggled terribly on the power play in Game 3, going 0 for 5, and in the first period of Game 4, going 0 for 2.
They picked an opportune time to come to life.
Schultz ripped a one-timer past the block attempt of Jay Beagle and over the shoulder of goalie Braden Holtby to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the second period.
The game opened with a healthy degree of animosity streaming down from a capacity crowd, which booed Alex Ovechkin and especially Matt Nisknanen every chance it got.
But if the Penguins were intent on exacting revenge on Ovechkin or Niskanen for the hit that left Crosby with a concussion in the first period of Game 3 Monday night, it wasn't in any overt way.
They issued no obvious challenges to fight. They didn't go out of their way to finish checks. They followed their coach's long-standing directive to ignore extracurriculars and just play.
Between the whistles, the Penguins jumped to a 2-0 lead.
Less than five minutes into the game, Olli Maatta made a pinpoint breakout pass to spring Patric Hornqvist between defenseman Brooks Orpik and Karl Alzner for a breakaway goal.
Early in the second period, the Penguins benefitted from a gaffe by Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Jake Guentzel threw a centering pass from the left wing to the top of the crease, and Orlov kicked it into his own net.
The Capitals seemed to get their act together after the fluky goal, spending long stretches of the second period in the offensive zone. They were rewarded with goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt 72 seconds apart.
They were the only blemishes on the record of Marc-Andre Fleury, who turned in another impactful performance to improve to 7-2 in the playoffs.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) scores a goal past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) takes a check Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot on goal from Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) heads to the penalty box during play against the Penguins in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) takes a shot on goal against the Capitals in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates a goal against the Capitals in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) is checked by Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) after losing his helmet in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Patric Hornqvist's goal in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate with right wing Patric Hornqvist after beating Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) defends on Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist beats Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist beats Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole checks Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals score a goal past Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) tries to knock the puck from downed Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) celebrates a goal assisted by Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets a glove down on the puck in front of the goal against the Capitals in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) celebrates a goal against the Penguins in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) is unable to get the puck past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) loses his balance fighting for the puck with Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) falls forward after a shot on goal against the Penguins in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) celebrates a goal against the Capitals in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) celebrates a goal against the Capitals in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) drops a caught puck against the Penguins in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) is hit behind the head by Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) clears the puck from the front of the goal against the Capitals in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) catches a shot on goal against the Capitals in the second period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate with right wing Patric Hornqvist after beating Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole checks Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist beats Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist beats Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ian Cole (28) puts a hard check on Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) in the third period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ian Cole (28) puts a hard check on Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) in the third period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot on goal from Capitals center Lars Eller (20)in the third period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) and Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) keep Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) off the punk in the third period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) curls around the net and tries to put a shot past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the third period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) and Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) bump fists after their 3-2 win against the Capitals in game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) in the first period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) watches as Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel's shot beats Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) checks Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) celebrates with Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) after Guentzel's shot was tipped in by Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Capitals in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) forces the puck away from Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and to Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel who scored off Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) tips a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel into his own net in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our
Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent
via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.