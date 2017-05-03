Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Sullivan tweaks lines in absence of Crosby, Sheary
Bill West | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 8:33 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Not even the absence of Sidney Crosby from the lineup caused the Penguins to tweak their hottest forward combination in pursuit coach Mike Sullivan's oft-mentioned “scoring balance.”

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, first and second in playoff scoring, continued to operate as linemates in Game 4 against Washington on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena. The adjustments to the absence of Crosby as well as Conor Sheary, both out with concussions, included Jake Guentzel joining Nick Bonino and Bryan Rust on the second line and Matt Cullen centering Carl Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist on the third line.

Carter Rowney and Scott Wilson, healthy scratches earlier in the second-round series, slotted back into the lineup to flank winger Tom Kuhnhackl on the fourth line.

Malkin and Kessel combined for 27 points, including eight goals, through eight playoff games. Among the Penguins' other healthy players, only Guentzel (seven goals, three assists) averaged at least a point per game.

Sullivan, in sticking with his usual philosophy, emphasized after Wednesday's morning skate that he and his staff constructed the lineup they considered most likely to give the Penguins a chance to win. But he also indicated nothing is set in stone.

“Every possibility is on the table in this type of circumstance,” Sullivan said.

Saving his ‘sorry'

Matt Niskanen has not reached out to Crosby to apologize for the cross-check to the head that gave the Penguins captain a concussion in Game 3 on Monday night, but he said he will in the future.

“I don't think there's anything I can say that's going to make him feel better about it,” Niskanen said after morning skate Wednesday. “I'm sure he's (ticked). When the time's right, I'll probably reach out to him after the boiling over kind of cools down.”

Niskanen also reiterated his stance that he had no intention to injure Crosby on the play.

“I regret that it happened, but I am adamant that I'm not sure, at that game speed, what I could have done different,” Niskanen said. “I wish I had one hand on my stick and my hands were way down. But the collision happened fast.”

Marc-Andre Fleury offered a subtle, silent protest of Niskanen for Game 4 when he altered the back plate of his goaltender's mask by putting a piece of tape over the name of the former Penguins defenseman.

Fleury's mask, made earlier this season for the outdoor game at Heinz Field, lists numerous current and former teammates, but it initially did not include Niskanen. But the netminder later added “Nisky” in marker.

Sunny disposition

Oskar Sundqvist's adventures in moving out of apartments continued this week.

Recalled by the Penguins hours after the announcement of Crosby and Sheary's concussions, the Swedish center, who turned 23 in March, adjusted his intended schedule for removing his belongings from his place in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by about 24 hours.

“My plan was to pack up the apartment (Tuesday) and (Wednesday),” Sundqvist said. “But obviously I just had one day to do it so we did it in a rush and I hope we got everything.”

Last season, he already had left Wilkes-Barre/Scranton when the time came to move his belongings. The Penguins recalled him March 30 and never sent him back to the American Hockey League, so Sundqvist made an arrangement for someone else to pack everything up and stow it elsewhere until the NHL playoffs ended.

“I'd say it was a little bit more stressful this time,” Sundqvist said, “because I was there (in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) when I got the call, and I know I'm not going down there anymore this season so that's why.”

War of words

Capitals center Jay Beagle and Kessel engaged in an odd war of words Wednesday morning.

In an off-day meeting with reporters Tuesday, Beagle did not mention Niskanen's cross-check that injured Crosby but said he enjoyed the nature of “nasty” playoff hockey.

“It's fun to play hard between the whistles,” Beagle said.

Kessel, when asked about Beagle's comment on “nasty” hockey, steered the conversation back toward the Crosby incident.

“If he thinks that's clean, then he's an idiot,” Kessel said.

Beagle, informed of Kessel's declaration, clarified his comment did not apply to the Niskanen's cross-check, which the Capitals center said did not qualify as clean. He then proposed an interesting way for he and Kessel to settle their dispute.

“We can always play some Mario Kart,” Beagle said. “He knows where to find me. We can take it there.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin remained on a line with Phil Kessel for Game 4 against the Capitals on Wednesday night, but coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his other combinations in the absense of Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) scores a goal past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
