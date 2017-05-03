Capitals' Niskanen says he regrets cross-check on Penguins' Crosby

Matt Niskanen has not reached out to Sidney Crosby to apologize for the cross-check to the head that gave the Penguins captain a concussion in Game 3 on Monday night, but he said he will in the future.

“I don't think there's anything I can say that's going to make him feel better about it,” Niskanen said after morning skate Wednesday. “I'm sure he's (upset). When the time's right, I'll probably reach out to him after the boiling over kind of cools down. At this time, there's probably not much I can say to him that will make him feel better about it or believe me.”

Niskanen said he thinks it's possible he will face retribution from the Penguins in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

“It's a hockey game. Hockey players are emotional guys,” Niskanen said. “If that happens, we'll cross that bridge when it happens.”

The consensus in the Penguins locker room after morning skate was that they have no such plans.

“You'd obviously just try to hit the guy as hard as you would in the regular season or in playoffs,” winger Scott Wilson said. “I don't think anything different tonight.”

Niskanen also reiterated his stance that he had no intention to injure Crosby on the play.

“I regret that it happened, but I am adamant that I'm not sure, at that game speed, what I could have done different,” Niskanen said. “Obviously in super slo-mo and in hindsight, I wish I had one hand on my stick and my hands were way down. But the collision happened fast. And Sid's trying to score a goal and he's getting lower and lower as it happens.

“My intent was not to forcefully cross-check him in the face. I think anybody that knows me, I'm not trying to hit guys in the head. I'm trying to play hard within the rules, hit guys in the body. To be honest, I wasn't even trying to hit him in that play. It was a collision that happened.”

Niskanen said he and Crosby had a good relationship when they were teammates from 2010-14.

“Absolutely,” Niskanen said. “I haven't talked to him as much since I changed teams, but when I was here, I got along with him really well. He's a good leader, a great teammate. I always stood up for him when I was here. I think he could say the same thing about me, that we were good teammates and got along well.”

Capitals center Jay Beagle and Penguins winger Phil Kessel, meanwhile, did not get along well Wednesday morning.

In an off-day meeting with reporters Tuesday, Beagle did not specifically mention the Crosby incident, but he said a certain level of animosity is expected in the postseason.

“It should be nasty. It's the playoffs,” Beagle said. “That's the way we like to play. That's the way they like to play. Hard hits. Going after each other. These are two teams that don't like each other. It's fun to play hard between the whistles.”

When confronted with Beagle's comments, Penguins winger Phil Kessel objected to the idea that the attack on Crosby constituted playing hard between the whistles.

“If he thinks that's clean, then he's an idiot,” Kessel said.

In his response a few minutes later, Beagle steered the burgeoning war of words in a new and unlikely direction — video games.

“If he wants to settle it, we can always play some ‘Mario Kart,' ” Beagle said. “He knows where to find me. We can take it there.”

Beagle's reaction to Kessel's comments continued to allude to his amusement at the whole situation — “I'm hurt deeply,” he joked at one point — but the Capitals center made it clear he found nothing funny about the Crosby injury that started the exchange of barbs.

“Obviously it wasn't a clean hit,” Beagle said. “But I do think the playoffs are nasty. I mean, that's why we love them, right? Growing up, watching playoff hockey, just the way the hits are and how hard everyone is going and how it's ramped up, it's fun. So, I mean, I didn't comment at all on the hit. The hit obviously was not intentional by Nisky at all. But I do like nasty playoff hockey.”

The Penguins lead the series, 2-1.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't divulge the details of his lineup for Game 4, but based on the events of morning skate, it's likely that Wilson and Carter Rowney will replace Crosby and Conor Sheary, who also has a concussion. The Penguins did not use set line combinations during an optional skate.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.