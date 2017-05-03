Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals, Game 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-way play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins D Justin Schultz

His four shots on goal led the team. None proved bigger than the winner on the power play.

PLUS

Penguins D Ian Cole

While his blueline partner brought the offensive flash, Cole brought the own-zone fortitude. He blocked three shots, dished out six hits and allowed the Penguins to find some success in transition.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

No matter how much the Penguins ask of him, Fleury continues to flourish. His 36 saves represented his highest total of the series.

PLUS

Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov

A goal and a team-high six shots on goal made Kuznetsov far more productive than most of the Capitals' top-end talent.

EVEN

Penguins F Scott Wilson

Thrown back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 3, Wilson tallied one shot on goal and two attempts in just 4 minutes, 49 seconds of ice time. He was on the ice for as many five-on-five shot attempts for (seven) as against.

MINUS

Washington F Alex Ovechkin

On a night the Capitals needed to seize the series momentum, he went shy on offense and finished with just two shots on goal and four attempts.

MINUS

Washington D Dmitry Orlov

How he failed to get his skate out of the way of Jake Guentzel's centering pass or to at least avoid kicking the puck directly at his netminder on the Penguins' second goal almost defies explanation.

MINUS

Washington G Braden Holtby

Another game passed without a timely stop from the Capitals' goalie, who allowed three goals on 18 shots.