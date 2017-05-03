Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals, Game 4
Updated 58 minutes ago
No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.
The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-way play, albeit with more taken into account.
PLUS
Penguins D Justin Schultz
His four shots on goal led the team. None proved bigger than the winner on the power play.
PLUS
Penguins D Ian Cole
While his blueline partner brought the offensive flash, Cole brought the own-zone fortitude. He blocked three shots, dished out six hits and allowed the Penguins to find some success in transition.
PLUS
Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury
No matter how much the Penguins ask of him, Fleury continues to flourish. His 36 saves represented his highest total of the series.
PLUS
Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov
A goal and a team-high six shots on goal made Kuznetsov far more productive than most of the Capitals' top-end talent.
EVEN
Penguins F Scott Wilson
Thrown back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 3, Wilson tallied one shot on goal and two attempts in just 4 minutes, 49 seconds of ice time. He was on the ice for as many five-on-five shot attempts for (seven) as against.
MINUS
Washington F Alex Ovechkin
On a night the Capitals needed to seize the series momentum, he went shy on offense and finished with just two shots on goal and four attempts.
MINUS
Washington D Dmitry Orlov
How he failed to get his skate out of the way of Jake Guentzel's centering pass or to at least avoid kicking the puck directly at his netminder on the Penguins' second goal almost defies explanation.
MINUS
Washington G Braden Holtby
Another game passed without a timely stop from the Capitals' goalie, who allowed three goals on 18 shots.