Penguins

Fleury 'like a fine wine' in playoffs
Bill West | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Marc-Andre Fleury savored the sweat that ran down his face after Wednesday night's 3-2 win over Washington in Game 4 at PPG Paints Arena.

This time a season ago, his brow remained pretty dry as he watched Matt Murray propel the Penguins' Stanley Cup run. He became available in Game 3 of 2016's second-round series against the Capitals only to watch Murray put together a 47-save effort. Hopes of reclaiming the starting job looked pretty bleak after that.

At no point in this series or the previous one did Fleury present these playoffs as a redemption tour. His performance refuses to go by any other name, though. He finished with 36 saves in Game 4. He matched or exceeded 30 saves for the eighth time since the start of the playoffs.

Murray needed to stop 30-plus pucks just six times all of last postseason. But that was when the Penguins dictated terms with possession. Fleury has shined for a very different version of the team, one that arguably is far more reliant on the performance of its goaltender.

And that's still just fine by Fleury.

“I don't mind it,” he said. “I just go out and try to stop the next one. Sometimes I like to see more shots than others. I like the action. I like to contribute.

“I thought our guys did a good job of blocking them and letting me see the puck.”

Blocking shots is a core element of this playoff run for the Penguins, who stepped in front of 24 more shot attempts in Game 4. Washington, despite its abundance of high-level offensive talent, continues to find itself without many angles to attack.

“They're getting in front of things,” Capitals forward Justin Williams said. “They're sacrificing. They're committed to not letting the puck get to the net, and we need to find a way.”

Columbus players and coach John Tortorella said the same thing. Then the Blue Jackets lost in five games. They left shaking their heads at where things went wrong.

The Capitals now face that same possibility.

Defenseman Ron Hainsey considers it difficult to share all of the Fleury-centric moments that help explain why two of the league's strongest regular-season teams have been left scratching their heads.

“You could talk for a while (about him). He's made so many key saves at key times,” Hainsey said.

Fleury heard the criticisms about his playoff performances for years. Speculation about whether he lost his way after stellar 2008 and '09 runs got around the league.

That's no longer something Fleury sweats. And those around the league noticed that, too.

“Because of maturity and because of the way the game has changed, I think he's evolved,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “I think he's a lot more patient than he used to be. ... Just like any veteran goaltender, they're like a fine wine. They get better. They adjust to the game. And right now, this is two years in a row where guys come in and play very well for the Penguins. It's a real good situation.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

