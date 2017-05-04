Penguins, Capitals vary in methods of producing offense from defensemen

Washington defenseman Nate Schmidt stopped mid-sentence for a moment after Wednesday's morning skate and reconsidered his word choice before he implied anything worse about Brian Dumoulin.

Schmidt's stream of thoughts on the offensive behaviors of the Penguins' and Capitals' defensemen started out well enough. No one on the Penguins tested the limits of a two-way game quite like Kris Letang, he acknowledged. Then he mentioned Dumoulin, a fellow 25-year-old American blueliner he knew from back in the day, and how Dumoulin embodied one of the Penguins' “unlikely sources” of transition-pushing play on the back end this season.

That, Schmidt immediately sensed, might come off the wrong way. So the Capitals' defenseman shared his appreciation for Dumoulin's particular style.

“He's always been a big guy that can skate,” Schmidt said. “But you see him in more of a shutdown role now with Ronny (Hainsey).”

During the Penguins-Washington second-round series, what Schmidt explained about Dumoulin applied to most of coach Mike Sullivan's defensemen. None of the players on the Penguins' back end are anxious to try much more than protect the scoring area in front of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, though almost all are capable of creating odd-man rush opportunities with their skating.

The strategy has put the Penguins a win away from returning to the Eastern Conference finals. It also raises a question of whether Washington's more aggressive blueliners might benefit from scaling back their own attempts at offensive playmaking. Schmidt and his cohorts' account for far more five-on-five shots on goal and attempts than the Penguins' defensemen in this series, but their point production and scoring-chance creation at even strength are equal at best.

“We have strategies that we try to utilize to try to get them involved in a calculated fashion,” Sullivan said of his defensemen. “I think Washington is the same. I think they're a team that utilizes their defensemen to try to create offense.”

In five-on-five action in this series, Washington defensemen attempted 92 shots and got 39 through to Fleury, and Penguins defensemen combined for 31 attempts and 12 shots, according to Corsica Hockey. Schmidt is the only blueliner from either side to score an even-strength goal. Matt Niskanen and Kevin Shattenkirk are the only other Capitals defensemen with a point in five-on-five play, while Ian Cole and Olli Maatta tallied two points apiece to lead the Penguins' back end.

Those details add up to a plot twist that favors the Penguins.

Of eight remaining playoff teams, none relied on defensemen for even-strength point production in the regular season less than the Penguins, who received 21.7 percent of their goals and assists from the back end. Remove Kris Letang from that combination, and the percentage dropped to 19.

Washington got 24.4 percent of its even-strength points from defensemen, which ranked behind Nashville (27.1), Erik Karlsson-fueled Ottawa (25.9) and New York (25.9).

But, as Sullivan often cautions, offensive contributions by defensemen go beyond the scoresheet. They're central to zone exits and entries.

For the Penguins, those facets of their game are poor right now, which explains why Washington continues to dominate in zone time and puck possession.

“We want to move it up quick to our forwards, but we've still got to be jumping up and creating that odd-man attack,” Justin Schultz said. “They (Washington) do it all night, and I think we've got to do it more.”

Certainly not more than the Capitals' approach, it appears.

Washington's efforts to attack in numbers not only failed to generate goals, they created the opportunity for several successful Penguins counterstrikes. Most analytics websites indicate the Penguins, despite a 142-93 deficit in shots on goal, are not far behind the Capitals in high-quality scoring chances.

“The D that can pick their spots the best is who's going to make it that much better for their team,” Schmidt said. “I think that's the biggest reason why you're not seeing guys up and down the ice all of the time and on the rush. With the talent of the forwards on both sides, you really can't give up two-on-ones and three-on-ones either way. They're going to hurt you.”

