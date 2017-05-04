Penguins, Capitals fans know about losing 3-1 series leads

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're a Penguins fan, you've seen and suffered through it.

Your father and grandfather could tell you stories.

Losing a 3-1 lead in a playoff series doesn't happen often, just enough to remind the Penguins and Washington Capitals — and their fans — that it's possible.

The Penguins own a seemingly insurmountable advantage against the Capitals heading into Game 5 on Saturday in Washington D.C.

In the history of the Stanley Cup playoffs, 290 teams held a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven playoff series, and only 28 recovered to win the next three games, according to data compiled by puckreport.com.

That's the good news for the Penguins. But they also are aware it's happened twice in the past three years — once to them.

The most recent team that failed to finish the job was the Capitals in 2015, losing to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Before that, it was the Penguins in 2014, also losing to the Rangers after building a 3-1 lead on the strength of two Marc-Andre Fleury shutouts. The Penguins scored a total of three goals in their final three losses, another in a string of playoff failures that led to the firing of general manager Ray Shero and coach Dan Bylsma later that spring.

Three years earlier, in a preliminary round, the Penguins — playing without a concussed Sidney Crosby as they did Wednesday — lost the next three games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Penguins' most famous squandering of a big playoff advantage occurred in 1975 when they lost a 3-0 lead to the New York Islanders, an expansion team that entered the NHL only three years earlier.

That was an emotionally turbulent time for the Penguins franchise that was $6.5 million in debt and trying — and failing — to avoid bankruptcy. Pittsburgh Mayor Pete Flaherty, who was leading an effort to save the team, showed up at Civic Arena for Game 7, conspicuously carrying a sign distributed by KDKA-Radio that proclaimed “I believe.”

Sadly for the Penguins, so did the Islanders, who won, 1-0, marking only the second time in NHL history a team lost a 3-0 series lead. It didn't happen again for another 35 years, and it's occurred only four times.

The Penguins were on the positive end of two rallies from 3-1 down, both against the Capitals in opening-round series. The first was in 1992 on the way to winning a second consecutive Stanley Cup. It happened again in 1995.

The 1992 series turned one day at practice before Game 5 when Mario Lemieux and Ron Francis met with coach Scotty Bowman and told him the team needed to change its defensive strategy.

Lemieux and Francis came up with an alignment called 1-4 Delay, which involved lining up four players at the blue line to stop the Capitals' rush. They also decided to put Gordie Roberts and Bob Errey on the Capitals' potent right wings Dino Ciccarelli and Peter Bondra.

The Capitals scored only seven goals in losing three in a row, and the Penguins went on to win 15 of 17 games to secure the Cup.

Capitals right wing Tom Wilson wasn't born in 1992, so revenge won't be a factor. He said he's never been involved in a series where a team rallied from a 3-1 hole.

But he knows this much: The Capitals need only to win the next game to put the Penguins' edge in jeopardy Monday when the series would return to Pittsburgh.

“I know it happens,” he said. “You win the next one, and then you get the opportunity to win one more and then you get an opportunity to win one more.

“We're not looking at a 3-1 margin right now. We're looking at Game 5. We're trying to win a hockey game. Make it difficult on them, make them a little nervous and, hopefully, come back and win this thing.”

Said goaltender Braden Holtby: “We have nothing to save it for. When your backs are against the wall, that's when you find out what you're really made of.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said his players must reset their thinking, knowing they'll be facing a desperate team. Perhaps the 2014 experience will help.

“They have a clear understanding of the challenge,” he said. “We really trust the leadership of this group. They have great character people in the room.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.