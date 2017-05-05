Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Three Periods: Capitals' Ovechkin gets blocked on half his shots vs. Penguins
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, May 5, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) heads to the penalty box during play against the Penguins in the first period of game 4 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 03, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

FIRST

SHOOTING BLANKS

On the surface, it looks like Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is having a perfectly OK Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Penguins.

Heading into Game 5 Saturday night, Ovechkin has a goal and three assists in four games. He's still a dangerous threat in the left faceoff circle on the power play. He's attempted 30 shots.

So why is he facing so much criticism? Why did coach Barry Trotz drop Ovechkin to the third line during Friday's practice?

The answer might lie in a closer look at that final stat. While Ovechkin has attempted 30 shots, only 10 of them have ended up on net. The Penguins have blocked exactly half of his shot attempts, and five others have missed the cage.

SECOND

FLEURY'S STRONG STARTS

If Ovechkin or any of his teammates are going to engineer a Capitals comeback in the series, they're going to have to figure out a way to solve Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

More specifically, they're going to have to figure out how to solve him early in games.

Fleury has been especially brilliant in the first period so far this postseason, recording a .947 save percentage. Against the Capitals, he's allowed just one goal on 43 shots, which is a .977 save percentage.

The Penguins have had a hard time getting to their game in three of the first four games of the series. Fleury's first-period play has given his teammates time to sort their issues out.

THIRD

JAKE'S TAKE

The media interest in a story involving Sidney Crosby can be gauged by where Jake Guentzel sits as he comes off the ice at the end of practice.

Guentzel's locker stall is adjacent to Crosby's. On a normal day, with an average-size throng of reporters surrounding the captain's locker, Guentzel has to sit two stalls down to wait for the media session to end. On Friday, when Crosby returned to practice after suffering a concussion Monday, Guentzel was pushed four stalls down.

“This is a big one, obviously, but I kind of expect it,” Guentzel said, grinning.

Ultimately, it was a mild inconvenience for a development that gave the team a significant morale boost.

“When you get him back, it gets everybody riled up a little bit and ready to go,” Guentzel said.

