Chipped Ice A.M.: Guentzel epitomizes Penguins' adaptability

Mike Guentzel watched Penguins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Baby Pens games with curiosity when his son made the switch from center to winger in the midst of his first full professional season of hockey.

“Up until last year when he signed he was exclusively a centerman,” the father said of the playoff goals leader with eight, Jake Guentzel. “I could count on one hand the amount of times I ever saw in a game where he was on the left wing. This is the first year I've ever seen him play right wing.

“To see the transition, for me, I've been impressed. He's really been able to adjust and adapt really quickly.”

As the Penguins prepare for Saturday's Game 5 with an eye on ending their second-round series with Washington, they welcome all the adaptability their forwards can muster. The statuses of Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary, both recovering from concussions, are fluid from day to day, and winger Carl Hagelin continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury. That leaves line combinations and possibly even details of the Penguins' game plan somewhat unpredictable until 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Verizon Center.

Another unknown the Penguins' must account for: What the Capitals, with their season on the line, might try to change to improve their shots-to-goals ratio.

However things shake out, look for the 22-year-old rookie to roll on unimpeded.

“Jake is a real smart player that has the ability to adapt his game based on circumstances,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's a guy that finds a way to have success, regardless of who we put him with. He has a complete game.”

Finish Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel's feeds? Guentzel made that happen in his NHL debut. Work the give-and-go game with Sidney Crosby down low? He made that happen, too. Embrace chip and chase with Nick Bonino or Matt Cullen as his center? He got the job done Wednesday.

Guentzel recognized his rare and fortunate opportunity as a rookie — he regularly flanked two of the world's best centers for most of the regular season. But he's not the type to now pity himself while Crosby misses games and Malkin skates with Chris Kunitz and Kessel. His dad indicated that's not how he approaches any competition.

“He might have the worst clubs and the dirtiest ball in golf or the biggest hole in his glove and sandals on in baseball, and it doesn't matter,” Mike Guentzel said. “He's still going to try to be the best.”

That trait exists among so many of the Penguins, Sullivan noted Wednesday. It explains why injuries or shaky starts so rarely derail the team's success.

“Their compete level allows them the opportunity to find ways to win games — and we win games different ways,” Sullivan said. “Some nights it's defending and blocking shots and killing penalties. That was one of those nights (Wednesday). Other times, we can win games off of our counterattack or our power play can be dangerous. We have some difference-makers on our team that can change the outcome of a game in a couple shifts.”

On paper, Washington possesses the talent and depth to answer the Penguins' adaptations with its own countermeasures. But the Capitals, perhaps lacking in players wired like Guentzel, have yet to deviate from tendencies that tilt the ice in their favor but nonetheless have brought them to the brink of elimination.

“During the playoffs, you're going to have a lot of different (unexpected) things that are going to happen to you,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “So you've just got to mentally fight through it. That's the part that we have to wrap our minds around right now.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead 3-1.

LAST GAME: Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves to ensure that a power-play goal from Justin Schultz, a fluky tally from Jake Guentzel and a breakaway goal for Patric Hornqvist held up in a 3-2 win Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

NEXT GAME: Washington will try to exorcise some demons against the Penguins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Verizon Center, where it won a league-best 32 games in the regular season but twice dropped matchups to open this series.

A NOTE: If the Penguins eliminate the Capitals on Saturday, it will mark only the second time in the teams' 10 postseason series that the Penguins win in five games without trailing. The other instance came in 2000, when the Penguins only lost Game 4.

A QUOTE: “I'm just going to go out there and do the same thing I try to do all the time, and hopefully it works out, right?” — Phil Kessel on his mentality with Sidney Crosby out of the lineup

A NUMBER: 649 — Shot attempts allowed by the Penguins through nine playoff games. They allowed 1,402 in 24 games — approximately 14 fewer per game — in 2016.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.