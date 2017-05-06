Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Capitals rally to beat Penguins, extend series to sixth game
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carl Hagelin's shot beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Capitals in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Tom Wilson celebrates Andre Burakovsky's goal against the Penguins in the first period during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals celebrate Andre Burakovsky's goal against the Penguins in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carl Hagelin celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby off a pass from Sidney Crosby in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate with Phil Kessel after Kessel's power play goal against the Capitals in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby controls the puck past the Capitals' Nate Schmidt in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist defends on the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.

Updated 14 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — How long the exorcism will hold up remains to be seen, of course, but for one night, the Washington Capitals chased away the ghosts of playoff failures past.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored 27 seconds apart as the Capitals erased a third-period deficit and staved off elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Penguins in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday night.

The Penguins still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Capitals have lost eight of their previous nine playoff series against the Penguins.

The Penguins carried a 2-1 lead into the third. Less than three minutes in, Nicklas Backstrom scored on a 200-foot give-and-go rush with Andre Burakovsky to tie it up.

About five minutes later, the two-goal outburst buried the Penguins.

First, a partially blocked John Carlson point shot banked onto Kuznetsov's stick in the right-wing corner for a tough-angle goal at 7 minutes, 20 seconds. Then, Ovechkin picked up the rebound of his own blocked shot and fired it under the crossbar from the right hash marks at 7:47.

Before the game, the Penguins got the most massive personnel boost an NHL team possibly can get when they learned Sidney Crosby would return to the lineup five days after suffering a concussion on a Matt Niskanen cross-check in Game 3.

For the Capitals, much of the pregame talk focused on Ovechkin, who started on the third line after posting one goal on 10 shots in the first four games of the series.

Neither superstar made an immediate impact on the scoresheet as bottom-six forwards for each team traded goals in the first period.

For the Penguins, Nick Bonino picked up a ricocheting puck on the right half-wall and centered to Carl Hagelin in the slot for a shot and a goal midway through the period.

For the Capitals, Burakovsky toe-dragged around a Matt Cullen shot-block attempt and ripped a puck in off Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker in the final minute of the period to forge a 1-1 tie.

The Penguins broke a 1-1 tie in the second period with an extraordinary display of skill on the power play.

With less than five minutes left in the period, an intricate passing play went from Patric Hornqvist in the slot to Crosby on the goal line to Evgeni Malkin in the right faceoff circle cross ice to Kessel for a goal that made it 2-1.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.