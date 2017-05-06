Capitals rally to beat Penguins, extend series to sixth game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — How long the exorcism will hold up remains to be seen, of course, but for one night, the Washington Capitals chased away the ghosts of playoff failures past.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored 27 seconds apart as the Capitals erased a third-period deficit and staved off elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Penguins in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday night.

The Penguins still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Capitals have lost eight of their previous nine playoff series against the Penguins.

The Penguins carried a 2-1 lead into the third. Less than three minutes in, Nicklas Backstrom scored on a 200-foot give-and-go rush with Andre Burakovsky to tie it up.

About five minutes later, the two-goal outburst buried the Penguins.

First, a partially blocked John Carlson point shot banked onto Kuznetsov's stick in the right-wing corner for a tough-angle goal at 7 minutes, 20 seconds. Then, Ovechkin picked up the rebound of his own blocked shot and fired it under the crossbar from the right hash marks at 7:47.

Before the game, the Penguins got the most massive personnel boost an NHL team possibly can get when they learned Sidney Crosby would return to the lineup five days after suffering a concussion on a Matt Niskanen cross-check in Game 3.

For the Capitals, much of the pregame talk focused on Ovechkin, who started on the third line after posting one goal on 10 shots in the first four games of the series.

Neither superstar made an immediate impact on the scoresheet as bottom-six forwards for each team traded goals in the first period.

For the Penguins, Nick Bonino picked up a ricocheting puck on the right half-wall and centered to Carl Hagelin in the slot for a shot and a goal midway through the period.

For the Capitals, Burakovsky toe-dragged around a Matt Cullen shot-block attempt and ripped a puck in off Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker in the final minute of the period to forge a 1-1 tie.

The Penguins broke a 1-1 tie in the second period with an extraordinary display of skill on the power play.

With less than five minutes left in the period, an intricate passing play went from Patric Hornqvist in the slot to Crosby on the goal line to Evgeni Malkin in the right faceoff circle cross ice to Kessel for a goal that made it 2-1.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.