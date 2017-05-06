Crosby a game-time decision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Sidney Crosby did not participate in an optional morning skate Saturday, but coach Mike Sullivan said he would be a game-time decision when the Penguins take on the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Saturday night.

“He's had a number of really positive days,” Sullivan said. “His status still hasn't changed to this point, but he'll be a game-time decision.”

Sullivan said Crosby's absence from morning skate did not indicate anything about the state of his recovery process. Under normal circumstances, Crosby often skips optional morning skates.

“He's just going through his normal game-day routine like he always does,” Sullivan said.

Crosby suffered a concussion when he was cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen in Game 3 Monday. He did not play in Game 4 Wednesday, skated with a few teammates Thursday, then participated in a full-contact practice Friday.

Sullivan said Crosby and teammate Conor Sheary, who also suffered a concussion Monday, passed baseline concussion recovery tests Friday.

Sheary's status will also be considered a game-time decision Saturday night.

Sullivan said he wasn't surprised at how quickly Crosby and Sheary have progressed through the recovery process.

“I don't think so just because I was around them after the fact and my experience of watching players go through it over the years, they're all unique in their own way,” Sullivan said. “Some recover quicker than others. I don't claim to know a whole lot about it, and that's why we refer to the people that do. These guys that are monitoring our guys have expertise in the field. They're great doctors and we trust them. They advise us the right way with these guys.”

Sullivan said the decision to play Crosby and Sheary would not be influenced by the status of the series. The Penguins lead 3-1 and have a chance to close out the Capitals on Saturday night.

“I think that we trust our doctors and the process that they go through and when they tell us that these guys are healthy and cleared to play, that's all we need to know,” Sullivan said. “As I said from the start, the health and safety of our players is always the priority.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.