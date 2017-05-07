Crosby's presence helps Pens power play but can't deliver clinching win

WASHINGTON — When coach Mike Sullivan described Sidney Crosby as a game-time decision heading into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, he wasn't joking.

While Crosby said he had been feeling much better in the last few days after suffering a concussion on a Matt Niskanen cross-check to the head in Game 3 on Monday night, he and medical personnel were on the lookout for symptoms almost all the way up until Saturday's faceoff at around 7:30 p.m.

There were no last-minute changes to his condition, so Crosby suited up and played.

When asked how he felt after the game, Crosby gave only a cursory reflection about his condition before diving into what his line could have done better in a 4-2 Penguins loss.

“I felt good,” Crosby said. “There were some chances there. We just missed. Some nights you just don't execute as well. There were some chances to be had there a few times, and we just didn't execute.”

Crosby had an assist and three shots on goal in about 19 minutes of ice time.

The assist gave a pretty clear indication of what Crosby's return meant to the Penguins power play.

The first unit turned in an exquisite passing play — going from Patric Hornqvist in the slot to Crosby on the goal line to Evgeni Malkin in the right circle and cross ice to Phil Kessel in the left circle for a shot and goal — to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the second period.

“They're a talented group. When he's out there with them, they're that much more dangerous,” Sullivan said. “They're versatile. They're so instinctive. I think that's what makes them difficult to play against and makes them so dangerous on the power play. When they're moving the puck and seeing the play like they were tonight, I think that's an indication of the difference-makers that we have.”

Momentum swung dramatically in favor of the Capitals in the third period, of course, forcing a Game 6 on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“You're going to lose momentum sometimes,” Crosby said. “Unfortunately we gave up some goals in the process of that.”

Crosby said the shift after Nicklas Backstrom scored to forge a 2-2 tie less than three minutes into the third was an opportunity lost for the Penguins.

“Everybody goes out there with the mentality that we've got to grab momentum back. The next shift was important,” Crosby said. “That's something that happens all the time: You get scored on, and you've got to go out there and respond. We didn't do a good enough job of getting the momentum back.”

When the Capitals scored two goals in a span of 27 seconds later in the period, the Penguins were in a hole too deep to escape.

“We didn't want to sit back. I don't think we did,” Crosby said. “We have to do a better job executing, especially with the lead.”

For the Penguins, much of the focus heading into Game 6 probably will be on puck possession. The Capitals couldn't have rallied as ferociously as they did in Game 5 if they didn't have the puck in the offensive zone so much.

“If we can hold onto the puck in their end a little bit more, we should get more shots,” Crosby said. “I think we'll generate a little bit more from that. Just being a little bit better in the offensive zone.”

For Crosby, the concussion recovery process was the latest chapter in a career-long learning process about the effects and treatment of the injury.

“It's come a long way,” Crosby said. “I don't think there was as much out there about concussions. I think everyone's been educated year after year. Everyone's trying to do their best to be more aware. They're tricky things. I think that's just kind of been the process for everybody. It's changed a lot.”

