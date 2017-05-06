Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Chipped Ice A.M.: Rust hopes to nail down closer's role for Penguins
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) takes a shot on goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017 at PPG Arena.

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their series with the Capitals.

WASHINGTON – Even after having two weeks to mull it over, winger Bryan Rust still has no idea why he tends to score goals in games where the Penguins have a chance to eliminate a playoff opponent.

He scored two second-period goals to help finish off the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of a first-round series this year.

Last season, he had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching Game 5 victory over the Rangers in the first round and scored the team's only goals in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

He doesn't even have a working theory about why he's been The Closer over the past two seasons.

“Nope. Still no clue,” he said with a shrug.

While there's probably no plausible explanation for the phenomenon, it's one Rust wouldn't mind continuing when the Penguins have a chance to close out the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Saturday night at the Verizon Center.

After all, a killer instinct when an opponent is on the brink is one of the greatest attributes a championship team can have.

“Doing it on the first chance is big,” Rust said. “Any opportunity they have to get life just breeds confidence within their team. I think we have to shut that down. From the drop of the puck, we have to come out hard. The more we take it to them earlier on, the less confidence they'll have.”

For the Penguins, the fringe benefits of finishing the series in five games are plentiful.

Most notably, it would provide rest for injured players.

Sidney Crosby is day to day coming off a concussion suffered in Game 3 last Monday. He hasn't ruled out playing Saturday night in Washington. The same goes for winger Conor Sheary.

Goalie Matt Murray, who has yet to play a playoff game due to a lower-body injury, has resumed skating as well.

The other Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Rangers and Ottawa Senators is tied 2-2. A quick win for the Penguins would probably mean a significant rest period before the start of the next round.

Rust said now's not the time to think about such benefits, though.

“Worry about that later,” he said. “Just focus on this game. They are who they are for a reason. They won the President's Trophy for a reason. They had streaks during the season where they won a lot of games in a row. We have to mindful of that. We have to play a lot better than we have. We just gotta keep building.”

While the Penguins have won three of the first four games of the series, they're generally not particularly pleased with how they've played. Specifically, they've spent too much time in the defensive zone and they've been outshot and out-chanced too dramatically.

“There are definitely some areas where they're kind of taking advantage of us,” Rust said. “We addressed some of those areas (in practice Friday). We'll keep addressing them moving forward. If we're able to improve in those areas, we'll be able to get some more time in the offensive zone and get a few more looks than we have been.”

The Penguins have gotten by and even thrived despite those deficiencies primarily by defending hard in front of their own net, blocking a ton of shots and getting great goaltending from Marc-Andre Fleury.

It's a formula that's worked so far, but it's not something The Closer thinks the Penguins should count on again.

“That recipe might go sour if we try to rely on it,” Rust said. “We have to just take that script and flip it a little bit. We can't be relying on that stuff moving forward.”

THE SERIES: The Penguins lead, 3-1.

LAST GAME: Playing without Crosby and Sheary, the Penguins pushed the Capitals to the edge of elimination with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 Wednesday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins get their first chance to finish off the Capitals in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Over the past two seasons, the Penguins are 5-2 when they can end a series.

A NOTE: Capitals winger Justin Williams has 14 goals in 19 career games when his team is facing playoff elimination. His team won 13 of the games.

A QUOTE: “We're very capable of winning three games. We've done that many times the last three years. It's a challenge and the challenge is a big one. At the same time, it's not impossible.” – Capitals coach Barry Trotz

A NUMBER: 5-4 – the Penguins' all-time record in playoff games when Crosby is out of the lineup. When they don't have Crosby but do have Evgeni Malkin, however, they're 2-0.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

