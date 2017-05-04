Chipped Ice A.M.: Hornqvist stands tall for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Doctors and trainers go through years of difficult schooling and use equipment that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to diagnose and treat the injuries professional athletes suffer.

Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist could simplify the process for them, at least in his case.

If he's upright, he's good.

Hornqvist scored a critical goal less than five minutes into the game as the Penguins took a 3-1 stranglehold on their Eastern Conference semifinals series with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Afterwards, Hornqvist was asked if he was worried that a shot he blocked later in the first period might have hurt him enough to knock him out of the game.

"No, I'm fine now," Hornqvist said. "I'm standing here."

Hornqvist was indeed standing in front of his locker as he spoke, which is probably a minor medical miracle.

In Game 2 of the series last Saturday, Hornqvist blocked a John Carlson shot with his lower leg in the first period, spending the rest of the night in the locker room. According to the Twitter account @NHLShotSpeed, which uses ice-mapping software to estimate velocity, the puck was traveling 89.2 mph.

Hornqvist was back in the lineup by the time the puck dropped for Game 3 two days later.

In the first period of Game 4 Wednesday night, he stepped in front of a Brooks Orpik wrist shot that looked to hit him in the exact same location.

He spent much of the rest of the game grimacing in pain, consulting with trainers and trying to walk it off up and down the tunnel that leads to the Penguins locker room at PPG Paints Arena.

Somehow, he managed to be one of the team's most effective players in the game.

"Horny's a guy that plays through a lot," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He loves to compete. He loves to win. He's got an insatiable appetite to win. We love his fire. I think it's contagious on the bench. He's a passionate guy. He wears his emotions right on his chest. I really think it helps our team. It boosts our energy. He's a real positive guy amongst his teammates.

"I just think it's his attitude when he comes to the rink every day that allows him to be the player that he is. That's his willingness to play through any of the bumps and bruises that he may have. He doesn't complain. He embraces it. He gets excited about it. I'm sure he can't wait for the next game."

Hornqvist's goal was a lone island of beauty in what was otherwise a fairly ugly win for the Penguins.

Olli Maatta made a long, accurate breakout pass to spring Hornqvist between defenders Brooks Orpik and Karl Alzner at the blue line. Hornqvist faked to the backhand and roofed a shot past goalie Braden Holtby.

"Great pass from Olli," Hornqvist said. "I saw Holtby was pretty deep in his net. I just tried to move it quick and get it up in a hurry and it worked well."

It was an ugly victory from the Penguins' perspective mostly because they were, for the third time in the first four games of the series, on the wrong end of lopsided shot (39-18) and shot-attempt (72-39) totals.

"Sometimes we get on our heels and we didn't make those plays we want to do on the lines," Hornqvist said. "Sometimes we shot it too hard for an icing and sometimes we didn't get it in hard enough at their blue line. It's something we can watch some video and get better at."

Maybe they'll get better with some video study and turn in a prettier effort when they have the chance to close out the Capitals in Game 5 Saturday night in Washington. Maybe they won't and they'll have to try to win ugly again.

Either way, as long as he's still standing, Hornqvist will be leading the charge.

"It was all will. There was not much skill out there," Hornqvist said. "We worked really hard. It was not the perfect game from our side, but our compete was really high and our effort was there."

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 3-1

LAST GAME: Justin Schultz's power-play goal in the second period was the difference as the Penguins pulled off a 3-2 win in Game 4 Wednesday night.

NEXT GAME: The series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

A NOTE: When it came to his work in the faceoff circle, Evgeni Malkin more than capably filled the void left by injured captain Sidney Crosby in Game 4. Malkin, a career 43.6-percent faceoff man, won 13 of the 17 draws he took.

A QUOTE: "I don't think there's a guy that's playing in the playoffs right now that isn't sore in some way, shape or form because I just don't think teams get this far if you don't pay the price. Yeah, we've got some guys that are playing through some bumps and bruises, just like every other team that's still playing." – coach Mike Sullivan

A NUMBER: 23 – career playoff wins for Sullivan, moving him into a tie with Scotty Bowman for second place on the team's all-time list. Dan Bylsma leads with 43.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their series with the Capitals.