Rossi: Penguins winning is justice for the Crosby men

A father had wanted to watch his son play a game of hockey Wednesday night.

Didn't happen. Couldn't happen.

Were Sidney Patrick Crosby my son, I would have wanted to be nowhere near Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Wouldn't have trusted myself to share a city with Alex Ovechkin, Matt Niskanen, Barry Trotz or anybody associated with the Washington Capitals.

Not after what had gone on over the previous 48 hours.

Nothin.

For bruising the side of Sidney Crosby's face, missing only by inches possibly destroying Sidney Crosby's eye, Ovechkin was not punished by the NHL.

For crosschecking Sidney Crosby's head, an abhorrent decision that need not have been made, Niskanen was not punished by the NHL.

For shamefully deflecting from Ovechkin's irresponsibility after stupidly labeling Niskanen's hit a “hockey play,” Trotz was not punished by the NHL.

Ovechkin and Niskanen played and Trotz coached in an NHL playoff game Wednesday night. And yet still the father of the face of hockey that the NHL protects only enough for promotional considerations, somehow that father shared the same floor of PPG Paints Arena with those three people.

God bless you, Troy Crosby.

I could barely stomach the scene. I certainly couldn't have handled the situation as Troy Crosby did, which is to say stand toward the back of an arena-level aisle, looking up at the hanging video board to follow the game's action.

As I stood next to Troy Crosby during the final 10 minutes to Game 4 on Wednesday night, I marveled at how he was able to lose himself in a hockey game all the while knowing his firstborn's brain had been damaged for a fourth time since the father had trusted his son to the NHL.

Why are you icing it? Get it deep!

C'mon, Rusty!

Good read, Geno!

Don't ice it, c'mon!

Those were a few of the short, under-his-breath thoughts Troy Crosby offered to nobody in particular as the Sidney Crosby-less Penguins gamely held firm to a one-goal lead in the biggest contest of an already long season. When the Capitals' T.J. Oshie was called for a high-stick penalty with a minute and 52 seconds remaining, a brief-but-fleeting few seconds of relief seemed to be there for Sidney Crosby's father to take in — and maybe breathe in.

Instead, his steely focus on the video board's images only intensified.

I'd seen a similar look before on the face of Troy Crosby's son. Many times, actually.

Maybe that was the reason I felt genuine happiness for Troy Crosby when the final second passed and Game 4 ended with the Penguins only a win from wiping the Capitals off the face of Planet Hockey (until next season). Perhaps it was hearing from Troy the same booming “yeah” that I have heard from Sidney, followed by seeing the same satisfied pursed lips/head nod I have seen from Sidney, that afforded me insight as to how a hockey game his boy could not play in still meant so much to this dad.

Probably, though, it finally realizing what I had embarrassingly always missed when it comes to Troy and Sidney Crosby.

They're first and foremost a father and son. And not unlike all fathers and sons, the Crosby men probably have a relationship that is unlike any that has ever existed and like every other one that has ever been. They're figuring it all out as they go, and the something that helps it go along smoothly for them is the game of hockey.

If you're a son lucky enough to have his father around still, take a moment to consider (and appreciate) whatever that game of hockey is with your dad.

Now do you know why Troy Crosby had to watch Sidney Crosby's Penguins play without Sidney Crosby on Wednesday night?

Then by now you should know that justice could only come if the Penguins stick around the NHL's postseason long enough for a father to watch his son play another game of hockey in it.

Rob Rossi is sports editor of upgruv .