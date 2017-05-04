Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Rossi: Penguins winning is justice for the Crosby men

Rob Rossi | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) defends on Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) celebrates with Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) after Guentzel's shot was tipped in by Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov in the second period during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

A father had wanted to watch his son play a game of hockey Wednesday night.

Didn't happen. Couldn't happen.

Were Sidney Patrick Crosby my son, I would have wanted to be nowhere near Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Wouldn't have trusted myself to share a city with Alex Ovechkin, Matt Niskanen, Barry Trotz or anybody associated with the Washington Capitals.

Not after what had gone on over the previous 48 hours.

Nothin.

For bruising the side of Sidney Crosby's face, missing only by inches possibly destroying Sidney Crosby's eye, Ovechkin was not punished by the NHL.

For crosschecking Sidney Crosby's head, an abhorrent decision that need not have been made, Niskanen was not punished by the NHL.

For shamefully deflecting from Ovechkin's irresponsibility after stupidly labeling Niskanen's hit a “hockey play,” Trotz was not punished by the NHL.

Ovechkin and Niskanen played and Trotz coached in an NHL playoff game Wednesday night. And yet still the father of the face of hockey that the NHL protects only enough for promotional considerations, somehow that father shared the same floor of PPG Paints Arena with those three people.

God bless you, Troy Crosby.

I could barely stomach the scene. I certainly couldn't have handled the situation as Troy Crosby did, which is to say stand toward the back of an arena-level aisle, looking up at the hanging video board to follow the game's action.

As I stood next to Troy Crosby during the final 10 minutes to Game 4 on Wednesday night, I marveled at how he was able to lose himself in a hockey game all the while knowing his firstborn's brain had been damaged for a fourth time since the father had trusted his son to the NHL.

Why are you icing it? Get it deep!

C'mon, Rusty!

Good read, Geno!

Don't ice it, c'mon!

Those were a few of the short, under-his-breath thoughts Troy Crosby offered to nobody in particular as the Sidney Crosby-less Penguins gamely held firm to a one-goal lead in the biggest contest of an already long season. When the Capitals' T.J. Oshie was called for a high-stick penalty with a minute and 52 seconds remaining, a brief-but-fleeting few seconds of relief seemed to be there for Sidney Crosby's father to take in — and maybe breathe in.

Instead, his steely focus on the video board's images only intensified.

I'd seen a similar look before on the face of Troy Crosby's son. Many times, actually.

Maybe that was the reason I felt genuine happiness for Troy Crosby when the final second passed and Game 4 ended with the Penguins only a win from wiping the Capitals off the face of Planet Hockey (until next season). Perhaps it was hearing from Troy the same booming “yeah” that I have heard from Sidney, followed by seeing the same satisfied pursed lips/head nod I have seen from Sidney, that afforded me insight as to how a hockey game his boy could not play in still meant so much to this dad.

Probably, though, it finally realizing what I had embarrassingly always missed when it comes to Troy and Sidney Crosby.

They're first and foremost a father and son. And not unlike all fathers and sons, the Crosby men probably have a relationship that is unlike any that has ever existed and like every other one that has ever been. They're figuring it all out as they go, and the something that helps it go along smoothly for them is the game of hockey.

If you're a son lucky enough to have his father around still, take a moment to consider (and appreciate) whatever that game of hockey is with your dad.

Now do you know why Troy Crosby had to watch Sidney Crosby's Penguins play without Sidney Crosby on Wednesday night?

Then by now you should know that justice could only come if the Penguins stick around the NHL's postseason long enough for a father to watch his son play another game of hockey in it.

Rob Rossi is sports editor of upgruv .

Related Content
Rossi on Game 4: Despite Capitals' onslaught, Penguins keep punching 
Sports editor Rob Rossi of upgruv breaks down the Penguins' Game 4 victory over the Washington Capitals. ...
Penguins' Crosby skates in workout in Cranberry
Sidney Crosby, diagnosed with a concussion after he received a cross-check to the head from Washington's Matt Niskanen in Game 3 on Monday at PPG ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.