Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Crosby skates in workout in Cranberry
Bill West | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby is defenseless after being hit by the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin as Matt Niskanen lines Crosby up for the hit that concussed him during game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Sidney Crosby, diagnosed with a concussion after he received a cross-check to the head from Washington's Matt Niskanen in Game 3 on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, got back on the ice for a workout on Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The Penguins announced Crosby's diagnosis on Tuesday and described him as "day to day," their usual timeline for an injury of that kind.

The team had a scheduled off day Thursday.

"He's in the process of rehabbing," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We'll just leave it at that. It's a day to day process, and we're taking each day as it comes."

Related Content
Rossi on Game 4: Despite Capitals' onslaught, Penguins keep punching 
Sports editor Rob Rossi of upgruv breaks down the Penguins' Game 4 victory over the Washington Capitals. ...
Rossi: Penguins winning is justice for the Crosby men
A father had wanted to watch his son play a game of hockey Wednesday night. Didn't happen. Couldn't happen. Were Sidney Patrick Crosby my son, I would ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.