For Penguins, no pats on the back yet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nick Bonino emphasized lopsided scoring chance totals in the Penguins second-round series with Washington on Friday following a practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Bryan Rust harped on how often the Penguins were on their heels.

Coach Mike Sullivan returned to one of his most valued concepts, offensive zone time, and the lack thereof.

Up 3-1 on Washington and with all of the external noise around their club far more encouraging than the distraction of doom-and-gloom talk circling the Capitals, the Penguins are in position to suggest they're sitting pretty. But that's not the view Sullivan and his players share when they reflect on the four previous games.

All of the shot-blocking, hard-won, own-zone puck battles, timely special teams contributions and fantastic saves by Marc-Andre Fleury turned Saturday's Game 5 into a potential clincher, yet the Penguins still seek a different script for success against the Capitals.

“Regardless of where we're at in a series, we're just trying to get better,” Sullivan said. “We're trying to improve our overall game. I do think our team is at its best when we have offensive zone time, and we haven't had enough in our estimation for this series. We have to do a better job moving forward.”

Washington's lopsided edge in shot totals — 306 to 180 in attempts, 142 to 94 in pucks on net — and deficit in goals (14 against, nine for) defy probability to a considerable degree. The Capitals led the league with a 10.5 shooting percentage during the regular season. There's no grace period left for the Capitals to wait for percentages normalize. Either they score more goals than the Penguins in Game 5, or they go home for good.

Possibly in pursuit of a solution, Washington coach Barry Trotz broke up his dynamic top-line duo of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom at Friday's practice. Lars Eller centered Ovechkin. Backstrom inherited Andre Burakovsky.

Tweaks in the Capitals' approach to attacking the net front might follow. What Washington dabbles with on practice days does not matter to Sullivan.

“They're going to make the choices they make, as all coaching staffs do,” Sullivan said, “and we'll react to it from a matchup standpoint. But we're not overly concerned.”

Rust and Bonino each echoed what Sullivan cares about greatly and continues to champion — a 200-foot game that lets the Penguins better dictate terms on the ice.

“They've been taking it to us a little bit,” Rust said. “So I think there is a little bit of pressure on us to improve the way we've been playing, because we can't rely on what we've been doing.”

Not even for one more game? Nope, Bonino explained, as there's never a better time to strive to regain that 2016 Stanley Cup dominance than the present.

“It's nice that we're up, 3-1,” Bonino said. “I think we're very grateful for Flower right now. …. It's tough to win when you're outchanced liked that. We've been doing it, but you never know how long that lasts.

“We've done a good job of limiting the really good (scoring) chances. But a team only needs two or three of those to get two or three goals. So far we've had Flower to bail us out.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.