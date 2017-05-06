Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals, Game 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Washington D Kevin Shattenkirk

He earned the primary assist on Washington's goal late in the first period. He tallied five shot attempts. And most importantly, he was on the ice for 21 five-on-five shot attempts from Washington and just nine from the Penguins, according to www.hockeystats.ca.

PLUS

Washington F Alex Ovechkin

“The Great 8” moved from line to line but proved persistent with his shooting. He finished with eight shot attempts, including four on net and one that beat Marc-Andre Fleury to send Verizon Center into a frenzy.

PLUS

Penguins F Nick Bonino

He made one of the more heads-up even-strength plays in the game for the Penguins on Carl Hagelin's first-period goal, and he tallied five shot attempts. Bonino also blocked three shots and limited high-quality scoring chances.

EVEN

Penguins D Olli Maatta

His four shots on goal led the Penguins. He performed relatively well from a possession standpoint but finished as a minus-two on the scoresheet.

EVEN

Washington G Braden Holtby

Holtby's .909 save percentage represented his second-best mark of the series. He looked more self-assured than in recent days and made the critical stops during a busy (12-save) third period.

MINUS

Penguins F Jake Guentzel

The rookie had as many giveaways (two) as shot attempts. Scoring chance generation, usually one of his strengths, rarely materialized Saturday.

MINUS

Penguins D Justin Schultz

Not one of the team's 52 shot attempts came from Schultz, who also rated as a minus-two and was on the ice for a team-worst 25 five-on-five shot attempts against.