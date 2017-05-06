Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Live on Game 5: Penguins 0, Capitals 0

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

PREGAME

The Penguins need one more win to again crush the Washington Capitals' dream of a long-awaited appearance in the Eastern Conference finals with Alex Ovechkin in their lineup.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz, with his team facing elimination, tested out a new lineup look in the days ahead of Saturday's Game 5 at the Verizon Center, as Ovechkin skated with a trio centered by Lars Eller, while first-line center Nicklas Backstrom inherited Andre Burakovsky.

Coach Mike Sullivan and the Penguins promise to read and react to any changes in the Capitals' approach as needed. And who can question their judgments? Neither Columbus nor Washington has convincingly solved the Penguins' counterattack, their spread-it-around approach to defensive workload or their red-hot goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury.

Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary, both of whom suffered concussions in Game 3 on Monday and missed Wednesday's Game 4, entered Saturday as "game-time decisions," Mike Sullivan said. Both took the ice for warm-ups and participated in line rushes before the Penguins made their returns to play official.

