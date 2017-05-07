Gorman: Penguins need their stars to shine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Momentum is the most fair-weathered fan, sometimes switching sides at the first sign of a team's trouble.

The Penguins owned momentum for most of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Washington Capitals, up until the final 20 minutes of Game 5.

“You're going to lose momentum sometimes,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “Unfortunately, we gave up some goals in the process of that.”

With three goals in the third period of the 4-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night at Verizon Center, the Capitals didn't just seize momentum but put all of the pressure on the Penguins.

Washington has done this despite Barry Trotz showing all of the wisdom of a Trump tweet, benching his backbone in goalie Braden Holtby and demoting to the third line his superstar captain, winger Alex Ovechkin.

Where the benching backfired, the demotion delivered in a way the Penguins have to duplicate.

The Capitals got goals from their three biggest stars — Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuzentsov and Ovechkin —in the third-period comeback to cut the series deficit to 3-2.

“When your top guys make a difference, it motivates everybody to want to go to the next level, if you will, in terms of their game,” Trotz said. “You're sitting right next to a guy who's elevated his game, you better elevate your game. I think that's what good leadership does. People will follow good leadership.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan should be sharing Trotz's message with his star players, minus the public-relations miscues.

There is no need to bench goalie Marc-Andre Fleury or publicly demote an Evgeni Malkin or Phil Kessel, even though both are coming off their worst game of the series, one in which they each finished minus-2.

Sullivan did switch left wingers on the second line, replacing Bryan Rust first with Chris Kunitz and then with Carl Hagelin in an effort to spark Malkin and Kessel.

Of course, the Penguins didn't need to awaken either player from a scoring slumber. At even strength, the Penguins had outscored the Capitals, 9-1, with Malkin on the ice and 7-1 with Kessel prior to Game 5.

“We just didn't think they had the zone time that we expect, so sometimes we make a little tweak to see if we can be proactive and help the lines.” Sullivan said. “Sometimes, it helps. Sometimes, it doesn't. But that was the logic.”

Trotz's public demotion of Ovechkin defied logic, even as the Capitals coach attempted to defend or at least explain it by comparing it to the Penguins' HBK line.

“I talked to him, just saying we need to change it up. Top players make people better,” Trotz said. “It's no different than Phil Kessel being on their third line last year. That had a lot of impact for the Penguins right through the playoffs.

“Before this game, we had one assist from our bottom six guys, and that was Lars Eller on a line change.”

Where Eller admitted Trotz's lineup change met its intended impact, Backstrom made it clear top players need no reminder of their roles to score goals.

“Obviously, that's something we all know,” Backstrom said. “We should be difference makers every game. Even if he said it, you know it yourself.”

Which brings us back to Sullivan. It's simply not his style to call out a Crosby, Malkin or Kessel, and the Penguins coach made it a point to defend Fleury by saying the team needed to play better in front of him.

If anything, Sullivan's message has been to remind his players to have a short memory instead of dwelling on defeat.

The Penguins' stars know they need to shine, and their best bet of clinching this series against the Caps in Game 6 would be for them to do it at the same time.