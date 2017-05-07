Chipped Ice A.M.: In Game 5, Holtby finally one-ups Fleury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Judging by the regular season, it was pretty clear how the goaltending matchup was supposed to play out in the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Braden Holtby won 42 games this season, tying Edmonton's Cam Talbot for the league lead. Marc-Andre Fleury won 18, tied for 29th in the league.

Holtby's 2.07 goals-against average was second-best in the league, just a shade off the 2.06 turned in by presumptive Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus. Fleury's was 3.02, which ranked 45th out of 48 qualifying goalies, just a shade behind Colorado's Calvin Pickard, the primary netminder for the worst team in the league.

Save percentage? Same thing. Holtby's .924 ranked fourth. Fleury's .909 ranked 37th.

In other words, it should have been a massive advantage for the Capitals.

It took 14 periods for that advantage to even begin to show itself, but once it did, it made all the difference in a 4-2 Capitals victory in Game 5 on Saturday night.

In the third period, for the first time all series, Holtby outplayed Fleury for any significant stretch of time.

As a result, the Capitals still have life heading into a critical Game 6 on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“It wasn't our best,” Fleury said. “It's disappointing to not finish it off. We had a chance at it. I think everybody would agree, we have to put it behind and move on.”

Through the first four games of the series, Fleury was nothing short of sensational. He stopped 133 of 142 shots, making saves in large quantities early in games while the Penguins were struggling to find their footing as well as making key stops of high quality late in games as his team protected the lead.

The first time he blinked in any meaningful way came less than three minutes into the third period of Game 5. Nicklas Backstrom worked a 200-foot give-and-go play with Andre Burakovsky to get a shot from the left hash marks. It beat Fleury over the left pad and under the glove to bring the Capitals even at 2-2.

It was a critical, momentum-changing play.

“They get a goal, and I think on the bench, the whole team maybe got a little worried,” Nick Bonino said. “I can't explain it. But for about five minutes there, we didn't play well. They capitalized. They're one of the best teams in the league. They'll do that to you.”

The Capitals capitalized with two goals in 27 seconds later in the period, though it's hard to find fault with Fleury for either. The first was a partially blocked John Carlson point shot that landed right on the stick of Evgeny Kuznetsov. The second was a totally blocked Alex Ovechkin shot that landed right back on the Capitals captain's stick.

In fact, the only person who placed any blame on Fleury for the Backstrom goal was the goalie himself. Coach Mike Sullivan and several teammates disagreed with Fleury's dour assessment of his own play.

“Flower stood tall,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “He made some huge saves for us to try to keep us in the game.”

Holtby, meanwhile, had an .867 save percentage in the first four games of the series and looked leaky at times. He was pulled from Game 2 after stopping 10 of 14 shots in two periods of work.

His performance in the third period Saturday, stopping all 12 shots he faced, was by far his best stretch of the series. A particularly key moment came about a minute after Backstrom's goal made it 2-2. Bonino took a pass from Conor Sheary while skating down the slot and fired a shot just over Holtby's left pad that the goalie turned away with his glove.

Instead of trailing for the third time in the game, the Capitals were on the hunt for the lead.

Above and beyond that, they were still alive in the series.

“Holts really stepped it up,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “We got a lot of energy from those saves that he made. In the third, they obviously had a push when we got up a couple there. I thought he was huge. He made a couple saves, especially on Bonino, it was real uplifting on our bench.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead 3-2.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will host the Capitals in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Capitals have won Game 6 four of the last five times they've faced a 3-2 deficit in a series.

A NOTE: The Penguins lost Game 5 after taking a 2-1 lead into the third period. In this year's playoffs, they were 6-0 when leading after two. Since the start of last season, they were 76-1-1 in that situation.

A QUOTE: “We left Flower out to dry a little bit. He can only make so many saves.” – Bonino

A NUMBER: 3 – Shots blocked by Evgeni Malkin in Game 5, tied with Ron Hainsey and Bonino for the team lead

