Capitals seek redemption after losing Game 6 to Penguins last year

Immediately after his Washington Capitals won Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series over the Penguins to keep their season alive Saturday night, Barry Trotz didn't sound like a coach intent on giving his team a history lesson.

“I can't even remember what I had for breakfast yesterday,” Trotz said. “You're asking me what happened last year. I can't really answer that. I just know our focus is on the next game. For us to keep playing, we have to go to Pittsburgh and win a hockey game.”

Before that hockey game, an all-important Game 6 on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena, it might be in Trotz's interest to refresh his memory about what happened in the series between the Penguins and Capitals in the same playoff round last season.

The similarities are somewhat striking.

After losing Game 4 to fall behind 3-1 in the 2016 series, Trotz made a change to his line combinations involving superstar winger Alex Ovechkin, swapping Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov's on the team's top two lines.

The plan worked as Ovechkin responded with a goal and an assist, and the Capitals won at Verizon Center to keep their season alive.

Three days and a Nick Bonino overtime goal in Game 6 later, Washington was finished.

This year, after falling behind 3-1 in the series, Trotz again made a lineup change involving Ovechkin. This time, he put the Russian sniper on the third line, looking to achieve a more balanced offense.

The plan worked as Ovechkin scored a key third-period goal, and the Capitals beat the Penguins, 4-2, in Game 5 Saturday night to stave off elimination for at least two more days.

For the Capitals, Monday night's game offers a rare opportunity to go back and right a wrong that ended their season one year ago.

“It's perfect. It's what it's all about in hockey,” Backstrom said. “This is great. I thought we deserved another game, so we're looking forward to Monday. It's a great building to play in. Hopefully we can bring this confidence with us.”

The Capitals have reason for optimism as they try to write a different ending to the story.

Goalie Braden Holtby played his best hockey of the series in the third period of Game 5, stopping all 12 shots he faced. Ovechkin, Backstrom and Kuznetsov, the team's three biggest stars, scored goals.

Add in the fact that the Capitals have outshot and out-chanced the Penguins consistently throughout the first five games of the series, and a comeback from a 3-1 deficit no longer seems far-fetched.

“We showed some character, and we came back (in Game 5),” Backstrom said. “Hopefully we can build off of it.”

The Penguins, though, have reasons of their own to believe the script will stay the same.

First and foremost, they're headed back to their own building, where they are 35-7-4 this season.

Second, they could chalk up Saturday's loss to a five-minute stretch of the third period where they gave up three goals. For most of the rest of the game, coach Mike Sullivan said he felt his team was in control.

“They capitalized on their opportunities, made a couple good plays off of the rush and scored quickly, which obviously they wanted to do,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “It was tough for us to kind of match their momentum there.”

Finally, of course, they have history on their side.

Trotz might not remember what happened in Game 6 last year at PPG Paints Arena, but Penguins winger Carl Hagelin does.

“That's definitely a positive memory that we have and a good experience for us,” he said. “Our plan is to go home and win a game in Pittsburgh.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.