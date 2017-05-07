Three periods: Blocking shots remains priority despite Game 5 breakdowns

FIRST

Shot block breakdowns

Of the Penguins' 20 blocked shots in their Game 5 loss to Washington, two only prevented goals by a matter of seconds.

That will happen sometimes, Marc-Andre Fleury acknowledged, but those scenarios don't devalue shot blocking as a tactic.

“My teammates are working hard to help me out,” Fleury said. “They put their bodies on the line every time for those hard shots. Maybe sometimes it doesn't do what we want, but most of the time, they do.”

Evgeni Malkin stepped in front of a Marcus Johansson wrist shot from the point midway through the third period. A second later, Evgeny Kuznetsov collected the loose puck and fired a tight-angle shot by Fleury to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead on Saturday.

Less than a minute later, Alex Ovechkin came down the ice on a rush opportunity and fired a shot into Ron Hainsey. The puck came back to the Russian star, who flicked his second attempt past Fleury.

“If you're watching the other games that are going on right now, there's a lot of goals that are scored like that,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Teams defend hard. The teams that are left, they're good teams at both ends of the rink. It's hard to get to the scoring area because teams defend so hard. We're not going to overthink it.”

SECOND

Olli's offense

Maybe the certainty of Kris Letang's absence from the playoffs sparked something in Olli Maatta, who holds the Penguins' No. 1 defenseman in the highest of regards. Or maybe the Penguins coaches sat Maatta down and asked for more involvement in the offensive zone.

Whatever the explanation, the reality is the Finnish blue liner leads all Penguins defensemen in the postseason with 36 shot attempts, five more than the next closest contributor, Justin Schultz.

Maatta's eagerness to get pucks to the net became particularly apparent Saturday, when he finished with a team-high four shots on goal.

Not since Oct. 18, a 4-0 loss in Montreal, had Maatta finished alone atop the list of the Penguins' shot generators.

THIRD

Marathon mentality

It's infrequent that an opponent believes itself capable of exhausting the Penguins with a 200-foot game. Sullivan's club sustains its speed for too many minutes for most teams to overcome, let alone offset with their own form of wear-down strategies.

Washington winger Andre Burakovsky believes the Capitals achieved a breakthrough in Game 5 against the Penguins, though.

“I think the whole game, we were putting pucks below the (defensemen) and make it really hard for them,” Burakovsky said. “At the end of the game, it's going to tear them down. Their D are going to be really tired. It's hard for them to go back and get the pucks all of the time. If we just keep doing that, they're going to be tired at the end, and then we take advantage of that.”

He added that Fleury is not excluded from Washington's last-man-standing approach.

“We've been outchancing them almost every game, and he's been saving them,” Burakovsky said. “He can't do that the whole series. If we just keep pounding pucks, same with him, he's going to get tired too.”