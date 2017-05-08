Capitals rout Penguins to force deciding Game 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — It might have happened when Sidney Crosby took a cross-check to the face a week ago.

Maybe it was when Nicklas Backstrom scored a key game-tying goal in the third period a few days after that.

The pivot point is hard to nail down. The direction of the momentum in the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Penguins and Washington Capitals is not.

The series has turned, and it's turned dramatically.

T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky scored in the first two periods, and the Capitals cruised to a dominant 5-2 victory Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The series is tied 3-3. The Penguins have one last desperate chance to turn momentum back in Game 7 at Verizon Center on Wednesday night.

In addition to a stinging loss, the Penguins saw their beleaguered captain take a further physical beating.

Late in the first period, Crosby was skating through the offensive zone in pursuit of a puck when he collided with defenseman John Carlson and teammate Patric Hornqvist and tumbled head-first into the boards. He didn't miss a shift.

Hornqvist, meanwhile, went to the locker room for repairs late in the first period after taking a skate to the face. He also returned to finish the game.

The teams opened the game in the same spots as they were in a year ago at this time.

Washington took Game 5 at Verizon Center to force Game 6. The Penguins had one chance to win at PPG Paints Arena to avoid a Game 7.

Once the puck dropped, though, the rivals did a role reversal.

Washington used the blueprint the Penguins used to claim a Stanley Cup last season. When the Penguins gained the offensive zone, they got one scoring chance at best before the puck quickly headed the other way in transition.

Between the speed of their counter-attack and their time-of-possession advantage in the offensive zone, the Capitals had plenty of chances to carve up the Penguins.

In the first period, they did it on the power play, sending a puck from Backstrom at the top of the right faceoff circle to Evgeny Kuznetsov on the goal line to Oshie for a shot from the right hash marks at 12 minutes, 41 seconds.

In the second period, Burakovsky stole a puck from Ron Hainsey along the boards and muscled a shot between goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the left post.

They made the scoreboard actually reflect how the game went with three third-period goals by Backstrom, John Carlson and Burakovsky. Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin scored in the final four minutes to break up the shutout.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.