Penguins reunite HBK, make other tweaks in search of Game 6 spark

Well past the halfway point of their second-round series with Washington and one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference finals, the Penguins continue to mention the need to ask less of Marc-Andre Fleury and to improve their puck possession efforts. But specifics on how that might happen remain absent.

A few lineup tweaks from coach Mike Sullivan might serve as a spark for the Penguins, who enter Monday's Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena with series deficits in shot attempts (372-232), shots on goal (174-116) and in scoring chances (44-34) and expected goals (15.58-10.84) as calculated by Corsica Hockey.

Sullivan signaled through the forward combinations at the pregame skate that he'll put Conor Sheary back with Sidney Crosby, move Jake Guentzel down to Evgeni Malkin's line and reunite Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel with Nick Bonino. The "HBK Line" accounted for all four of the Penguins' goals in a series-deciding Game 6 win against Washington a season ago.

New lines tooSheary-Crosby-HornqvistGuentzel-Malkin-RustHBKKunitz-Cullen-Kuhnhackl — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 8, 2017

"If we can find some of that scoring touch we had in the playoffs last year, we'd be happy," said Bonino, who scored the overtime winner in 2016's Game 6.

Trevor Daley will miss Game 6 with a lower-body injury. Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Streit are Sullivan's replacement options. Ruhwedel came off the ice later than most of the Penguins' defensemen but still earlier than Streit, an indication that he'll get the nod.

"It's going to take a shift to get back to full game speed, but once that first shift starts, the rest will just take care of itself," Ruhwedel said. "It's just a highly skilled team, and their backs are against the wall, so we've got to be ready for it."

With no Daley or Dumoulin at morning skate, D pairs wereCole-SchultzStreit-HainseyMaatta-RuhwedelGonchar-Archibald — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 8, 2017

Every skater present in the Penguins' dressing room on Monday echoed the same sentiment: Game 5, a 4-2 loss in which Washington rallied with three third-period goals, represented a wake-up call for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who cruised through too much of this postseason with success despite not carrying play.

"We have to get back to a better brand of hockey for 60 minutes," Chris Kunitz said. "If you're going to be the team that wins, you have to dictate the play, and we haven't done that very significantly in this series. Our goaltender has been our best player. We have to go out there and give him support and hang onto the puck, keep them away from our net. Those types of things are hopefully going to lean the ice in our favor so we can get a win."

The Capitals consider their Game 5 win the product of a series-long victory on the possession front.

"It's a part of our game that we have to keep putting emphasis on," Washington center Lars Eller said. "You're physically engaged. Your emotions are in the game. You're on your toes. You're attacking. That's certainly something we want to keep doing."

• Washington coach Barry Trotz on the Capitals' improved shot selection: "(The Penguins) are a layered blocking team. They're very committed at that, so you have to keep your head up. You've got to look for lanes. You've got to look for sticks. But you do have to have the shot mentality. I don't think you get away from that. When you have opportunities and windows to deliver the puck, you've got to execute (in) those windows."

• Sheary on what went wrong for the Penguins in the third period of Game 5: "I think we just let our foot off the gas a little bit. If we come out in the third period with the lead again, we have to make sure we're trying to play offense and trying to keep scoring. We were trying to defend a little bit too much and playing to our game, and I think they took advantage of that, big time."

• Sullivan on why he didn't try HBK much after Hagelin returned from injury in Game 3: "We did have that at the beginning of Game 2 and for necessary reasons, guys got hurt early in that game, forced us to make adjustments and so we've done that. Yeah, there's a possibility we could go back to that tonight. If we do, it's because we believe it's a good line and they potentially could be a difference maker for us."