Penguins

Penguins' Daley to miss Game 6 against Capitals; HBK Line appears ready to reunite
Bill West | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Getty Images
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals hits Trevor Daley of the Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley will miss Monday's Game 6 of the second-round series with Washington because of a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 5, coach Mike Sullivan announced following the team's morning skate.

Sullivan described Daley as “day to day” with the ailment and did not name a lineup replacement, though signals from the morning skate pointed to either right-handed Chad Ruhwedel or left-handed Mark Streit as the choices.

Daley did not finish Game 5 and took his last shift early in the third period.

“If we choose to put (Ruhwedel) in the lineup ... he brings mobility. He brings a right-handed shot. He helps us get out of our end zone,” Sullivan said. “If we choose to put Mark in, he brings an element of experience. He can help us on the power play. He's got really good puck poise. I think it just depends on which way we want to go. We know that regardless of which guy we put in our lineup, they both can help us win games.”

Brian Dumoulin also missed the morning skate, but he sat out simply to rest and will play in Game 6, a potential series clincher for the Penguins, the coach said.

In addition to shuffling on the back end, the Penguins likely will move pieces around up front, as the “HBK Line” of Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel are expected to reunite. The trio took a few shifts together early in Game 3, Hagelin's first game back from a lower-body injury, but they split again and remained separated in the next two games. Hagelin, Kessel and Bonino accounted for all four of the Penguins' goal in their Game 6 overtime win that eliminated Washington from the second round in 2016. Bonino buried the overtime winner.

Other combinations likely to emerge at the start of Game 6 include Conor Sheary back on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel switching to flank Evgeni Malkin.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

