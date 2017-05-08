Penguins collapse under Capitals' up-ice pressure

When defenseman Ron Hainsey went to collect a loose puck along the half-wall and continue an unraveling Penguins breakout midway through the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss in Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena, he found himself short on passing outlet options.

His forwards hovered around the far blue line and red line with a layer of Washington skaters scattered around them. His defensive partner, Ian Cole, roamed on the other side of two Capitals forecheckers. And Hainsey, handling the puck on his backhand, lacked the space necessary to skate the puck out.

The sequence that followed encapsulated much of the Penguins' performance. Washington forward Andre Burakovsky stole the puck from Hainsey and cruised to the net almost unchallenged to sneak a shot by Marc-Andre Fleury.

So much up-ice pressure from Washington led to ample chances for the Capitals and so little productivity for the Penguins, who finished with 18 shots on goal, their lowest total in a playoff loss since May 12, 2001, against New Jersey.

Half of the Penguins' shots on goal came in the final 20 minutes.

“They outplayed us from essentially the start,” Hainsey said. “We really could not get much going at all. That's a credit to them and whatever they were doing to stop us.”

Asked what that “whatever” might entail, Hainsey explained he probably needed to review video to know better. But the troubles for the Penguins did not pop up overnight. Their inability to hold territory first emerged against Columbus in the opening round of the playoffs. The Penguins, who averaged a league-high 33.5 shots during the regular season, have finished with 24 or fewer in five of their six second-round games.

Hainsey did not belong to the Penguins during their dominant 2016 run to the Stanley Cup, but he recognized how well that team tilted the ice. This season, he and the other blue-liners concentrated on counter-attacking when puck possession failed to materialize.

“When teams, if they come at you, you should move the puck by them and create that way, especially if they're over(aggressive),” he said. “That's what we did so, so well in the first round: We moved pucks past a lot of pressure that was coming maybe out of control and created offense. (Monday), we weren't able to do any of that. We just could not sustain anything on their half of the ice.”

Understand that coach Mike Sullivan hates the idea of his Penguins relying on any one way of producing offense. At his post-Game 6 press conference, he appeared to bristle at the idea of his team becoming particularly invested in a counter-attacking identity. Nothing on the Penguins' white board list of “Right Way” style elements emphasizes a passive, defy-the-probabilities approach to offense.

“Three games ago, you guys (in the media) were praising our team for our counter-attack,” Sullivan said. “The reality is we're trying to keep our eye on the right ball. We know how we play.”

The absence of Kris Letang might explain much of the differences between the Penguins' playing styles in 2016 and '17, but it's not a singular reason for the shift. Washington, as Hainsey alluded, potentially figured out how to stifle the Penguins' speed game through a commitment to its own central principles.

“We moved our feet. We stayed in the battle,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought our tracking game was really good. I thought our structure was really good. I thought our communication in terms of responsibilities and our coverages were pretty solid. When you do that, you can contain teams a little bit.”

