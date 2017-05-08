Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals Game 6
Bill West | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) maneuvers past Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel en route to a goal in the third period of Game 6 on Monday May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 30 minutes ago

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Washington F Andre Burakovsky

The winger, promoted to the first line in a switch that sent Alex Ovechkin to the third line, scored two goals and finished as a plus-three.

PLUS

Washington D Dmitry Orlov

With Orlov on the ice during five-on-five action, the Capitals generated 23 shot attempts and allowed just eight, a team-best differential of plus-15. The defenseman added two shots on goal.

PLUS

Washington F Nicklas Backstrom

Two points, including a momentum-swinging goal 16 seconds into the third period, served as highlights for the Capitals' first-line center.

EVEN

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

His teammates did him no favors. Fleury, who finished with 21 saves, owned the soft goal he allowed to Burakovsky in the second period, though.

MINUS

Penguins F Evgeni Malkin

Unable to register a shot attempt until late in the third period, the center's contribution looked only slightly better when he added a goal in the game's final three minutes.

MINUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

He sat in the penalty box when the Capitals scored their first goal. He finished with just one shot on goal and two attempts. That's not what the Penguins needed out of their captain.

MINUS

Penguins F Patric Hornqvist

His pursuit of physicality generated five hits but also caused him to endanger Crosby twice when converging on the puck near the end boards. And despite his constant drives to the net front, he failed to register a shot on goal.

MINUS

Penguins D Ian Cole

A giveaway, one of four charged to Cole, just seconds into the third period created the Capitals' two-on-one rush that resulted in Backstrom's statement goal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.