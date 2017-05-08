Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals Game 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Washington F Andre Burakovsky

The winger, promoted to the first line in a switch that sent Alex Ovechkin to the third line, scored two goals and finished as a plus-three.

PLUS

Washington D Dmitry Orlov

With Orlov on the ice during five-on-five action, the Capitals generated 23 shot attempts and allowed just eight, a team-best differential of plus-15. The defenseman added two shots on goal.

PLUS

Washington F Nicklas Backstrom

Two points, including a momentum-swinging goal 16 seconds into the third period, served as highlights for the Capitals' first-line center.

EVEN

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

His teammates did him no favors. Fleury, who finished with 21 saves, owned the soft goal he allowed to Burakovsky in the second period, though.

MINUS

Penguins F Evgeni Malkin

Unable to register a shot attempt until late in the third period, the center's contribution looked only slightly better when he added a goal in the game's final three minutes.

MINUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

He sat in the penalty box when the Capitals scored their first goal. He finished with just one shot on goal and two attempts. That's not what the Penguins needed out of their captain.

MINUS

Penguins F Patric Hornqvist

His pursuit of physicality generated five hits but also caused him to endanger Crosby twice when converging on the puck near the end boards. And despite his constant drives to the net front, he failed to register a shot on goal.

MINUS

Penguins D Ian Cole

A giveaway, one of four charged to Cole, just seconds into the third period created the Capitals' two-on-one rush that resulted in Backstrom's statement goal.