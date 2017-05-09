Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins face tactical decisions, personnel matters for Game 7 vs. Capitals
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

Between breaking down video, reinforcing tactical concepts on the dry-erase board at practice and pondering personnel decisions, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had a lot to do between Game 6 and Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

There was one thing he didn't have to worry about, though.

Motivating his players.

No NHL player has to be pumped up to play in a Game 7, the most plot-twisting, gut-wrenching, character-revealing moment in all of sports.

“These are the games that you live to play in,” Sullivan said. “It's exciting hockey. It's two really good teams. All things are equal here. Both teams gotta win a hockey game.”

Here are seven things to know about Wednesday night's Game 7 between the Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Fatigue factor

CARL HAGELIN

While they were getting pasted 5-2 in Game 6 Monday night, the Penguins looked like a team physically worn down by a grueling title defense.

Maybe they are. In the last calendar year, the Penguins played 107 games, not counting exhibitions or the World Cup of Hockey. The Capitals played 95. Might the Penguins simply be out of gas?

“That shouldn't be an issue,” said Hagelin, who has played more playoff games over the last five years (102) than anyone else in the league. “I don't think we wasted too much energy last game, the way we played. Energy-wise, we should be ready to go. There should be no passengers on our team.”

Shot shortage

PATRIC HORNQVIST

The Penguins have built their identity around peppering opposing goaltenders with shots. They outshot opponents in 19 of 24 playoff games last year. They led the league with 33.6 shots per game in the regular season.

In Game 6, they managed just 18 shots, including only three in the first period.

“We can't win if we shoot 18 shots. That's not good enough,” said Hornqvist, who had none of the 18. “We were one and done. It's hard to get more shots when you're one and done. We need to create more second and third efforts and create more shots.”

Bouncing back

IAN COLE

For a team that won 50 games in the regular season, the Penguins had their share of decisive defeats. Of the 21 regulation losses they suffered, 14 were by a margin of three goals or more.

It's hard to put a finger on why the Penguins tend to make their losses count, but they've responded well to those setbacks. In the game immediately following a loss of three goals or more, the Penguins went 10-4 this season.

“I think we take pride in being a resilient group,” Cole said.

Experience required

BRYAN RUST

In the pressure-packed environment of a Game 7, experience can be helpful.

The Penguins have no problem in that regard. Of the 20 players expected to dress Wednesday night, 15 played in Game 7 against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals last season.

“That's almost as good of a moment as you can get,” said Rust, who scored his team's only goals in a 2-1 win. “The excitement, the energy, the crowd, it doesn't really matter where you play, everyone's amped up for it. There's a whole lot of pressure, but I think that's fun.”

Goalie gauge

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Through the first four games of the series against the Capitals, Fleury had a stellar .937 save percentage. In the two games after that, it dropped to .845.

Did Fleury forget how to tend goal between Wednesday night and Saturday morning? Unlikely. If the Penguins are to win Game 7, they'll need to put their goaltender in a position to succeed.

“You win as a team. You lose as a team,” Fleury said. “Sometimes more goals go in. Sometimes they have better chances those games too. We go as a team. We have to win as a team.”

Road to happiness

CONOR SHEARY

In franchise history, the Penguins are 5-0 when they play Game 7 on the road. That's the best record in that situation for any team in major North American pro sports.

On top of that, the road team has won four of the first six games of this series.

“The road teams have actually taken the cake in this series,” Sheary said. “I think we have to maybe think about that a little bit, but just worry about one game. I think it doesn't matter where it is. It's a Game 7. We have to win one game.”

Breakout blues

MATT CULLEN

The Penguins won the Stanley Cup last season with a quick and mobile defense corps that specialized in a lightning-fast transition game. This season, they've been unable to live up to the lofty standards they set a season ago.

Perhaps their biggest challenge heading into Game 7 is finding a way to deal with Washington's high-pressure forecheck.

“It's not the first aggressive team we've played all season long,” Cullen said. “They're an aggressive team, but I think we're playing into it by not managing the puck well, not moving the puck as well as we can, not using our speed as well as we can.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates T.J. Oshie's goal against the Penguins in the first period during game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) tries to get past Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the first period during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury looks behind him as Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) begins to celebrate a goal in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby battles Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
