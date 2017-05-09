Penguins notebook: Players stay loose amid urgency

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The pressure will rise Wednesday night in Verizon Center where the Penguins will meet the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But Tuesday in Cranberry, the atmosphere was a bit different at practice, even lighthearted.

At one point during a hectic rush to the net, right wing Tom Kuhnhackl's skates sprayed a considerable amount of ice onto goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Before turning to rejoin the drill, Kuhnhackl stopped to playfully wipe the ice off Fleury's jersey.

Earlier, in a competitive exercise in the neutral zone, defenseman Justin Schultz was designated the loser and was forced to do push-ups and skate a lap as if it was just another day in middle-school gym class.

"Every practice we have some little fun games," defenseman Brian Dumoulin said.

Yet, there also was an intense, business-like air to the proceedings, thanks to the booming voice of coach Mike Sullivan, who was teaching concepts on a whiteboard.

The urgency in his voice reflected the fact the Penguins' margin for error has disappeared in a series in which they twice held two-game leads.

"Any questions? Does this make sense?" he barked to his players.

He also said with some emphasis, "Speed to the puck."

"It isn't anything new that we worked on as far as a team concept or tactical strategy is concerned," Sullivan said later. "It's more of a heightened awareness of some of the options we might have. We worked on some areas based on what we saw on the film.

"Hopefully, it will raise the awareness of our players to try to give them some options in certain areas of the rink so we can establish an offensive attack."

Right wing Patric Hornqvist liked the different levels of the 45-minute practice.

"It was hard. We did some good things and had some fun, too," he said. "Try to get a sweat and try to work on some things that we haven't really done well so far this series.

"We have to move the puck quicker. We haven't had success so far in this series playing fast. It's something we have to get back to and we will."

Countering Caps' punch

The Capitals have successfully thrown their weight around in this series, something Sullivan hopes to neutralize in Game 7.

In six games, the Capitals have been credited with 215 hits to the Penguins' 159.

"It's nothing new to this team," Sullivan said. "Lots of teams try to play that way against us to neutralize our attack."

But countering the aggression isn't easy.

"The best way to play against it is to play to our strengths and use our quickness as best we can," Sullivan said. "We have to move the puck quickly and get our feet moving, so that we have the ability to use the aggression to our favor.

"I think our guys are determined to play through it and the way to play through it is to make sure we don't get caught up in somebody else's game."

What's missing

How much do the Penguins miss Kris Letang, who is out for the season with a herniated disk in his neck?

"Every game he's not playing, we miss him," Fleury said.

The Penguins put only 18 shots on goal Monday night, a sign they are having trouble replacing one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen.

Letang had 11 points in his final 10 games this season (one goal, 10 assists) and he set a franchise record for a defenseman last year when he recorded his 18th career playoff goal.

That might have been the most significant goal of last season. It was the winner in the Cup-clinching victory against San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. He also assisted on winning goals in Games 1, 2 and 4 of that series.