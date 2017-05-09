Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Players stay loose amid urgency
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins look toward the clock after scoring a goal against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The pressure will rise Wednesday night in Verizon Center where the Penguins will meet the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But Tuesday in Cranberry, the atmosphere was a bit different at practice, even lighthearted.

At one point during a hectic rush to the net, right wing Tom Kuhnhackl's skates sprayed a considerable amount of ice onto goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Before turning to rejoin the drill, Kuhnhackl stopped to playfully wipe the ice off Fleury's jersey.

Earlier, in a competitive exercise in the neutral zone, defenseman Justin Schultz was designated the loser and was forced to do push-ups and skate a lap as if it was just another day in middle-school gym class.

"Every practice we have some little fun games," defenseman Brian Dumoulin said.

Yet, there also was an intense, business-like air to the proceedings, thanks to the booming voice of coach Mike Sullivan, who was teaching concepts on a whiteboard.

The urgency in his voice reflected the fact the Penguins' margin for error has disappeared in a series in which they twice held two-game leads.

"Any questions? Does this make sense?" he barked to his players.

He also said with some emphasis, "Speed to the puck."

"It isn't anything new that we worked on as far as a team concept or tactical strategy is concerned," Sullivan said later. "It's more of a heightened awareness of some of the options we might have. We worked on some areas based on what we saw on the film.

"Hopefully, it will raise the awareness of our players to try to give them some options in certain areas of the rink so we can establish an offensive attack."

Right wing Patric Hornqvist liked the different levels of the 45-minute practice.

"It was hard. We did some good things and had some fun, too," he said. "Try to get a sweat and try to work on some things that we haven't really done well so far this series.

"We have to move the puck quicker. We haven't had success so far in this series playing fast. It's something we have to get back to and we will."

Countering Caps' punch

The Capitals have successfully thrown their weight around in this series, something Sullivan hopes to neutralize in Game 7.

In six games, the Capitals have been credited with 215 hits to the Penguins' 159.

"It's nothing new to this team," Sullivan said. "Lots of teams try to play that way against us to neutralize our attack."

But countering the aggression isn't easy.

"The best way to play against it is to play to our strengths and use our quickness as best we can," Sullivan said. "We have to move the puck quickly and get our feet moving, so that we have the ability to use the aggression to our favor.

"I think our guys are determined to play through it and the way to play through it is to make sure we don't get caught up in somebody else's game."

What's missing

How much do the Penguins miss Kris Letang, who is out for the season with a herniated disk in his neck?

"Every game he's not playing, we miss him," Fleury said.

The Penguins put only 18 shots on goal Monday night, a sign they are having trouble replacing one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen.

Letang had 11 points in his final 10 games this season (one goal, 10 assists) and he set a franchise record for a defenseman last year when he recorded his 18th career playoff goal.

That might have been the most significant goal of last season. It was the winner in the Cup-clinching victory against San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. He also assisted on winning goals in Games 1, 2 and 4 of that series.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.