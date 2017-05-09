Penguins search for smarter 'space plays' vs. Captials

If the Penguins lose Wednesday's Game 7 to Washington at Verizon Center, they'll find more time in the weeks that follow to work on chip shots and soft lobs at golf courses.

Their ability to advance to the Eastern Conference finals might depend on how well they execute their short game on the ice.

One way for the Penguins to improve their possession efforts and reduce the Capitals' overwhelming application of pressure is to send the puck into more advantageous regions of the rink. They regularly broke opponents' spirits with clever chips, flips and other “space plays,” as coach Mike Sullivan called them, a season ago. They ended up on the receiving end of such treatment in Monday's 5-2 loss to Washington, which imposed its will by repeatedly pinning the Penguins deep.

“When you have to put the puck in, you need to put it in a spot where you can get it,” center Matt Cullen said. “When we're executing and playing with the puck with confidence, we know where to put the puck. That kind of takes care of itself. But I think as a group we need to get on the attack a little bit more and go at them. I think we've been a little bit hesitant with the puck, and that's not our best game.”

Throughout the playoffs, a checklist of concepts that comprise the Penguins' “Right Way” to play has sat on a dry-erase board at PPG Paints Arena and the team's practice facility in Cranberry. The list spells out exactly what the Penguins consider central to the best version of themselves.

During the past week-plus, it also served to remind the Penguins where they fell well short of their standards.

“I don't think we've given ourselves the opportunity to establish the type of game that we want to play,” Sullivan said. “But you have to give Washington credit as well, too. They're playing extremely well. They're putting a lot of pressure on us. We've got to execute better to handle that pressure.”

To alleviate pressure, the Penguins tend to find or create space. It usually exists behind an opponent's defensemen — Washington's blueliners, who aggressively pinch, certainly leave room to roam back there.

But the idea of getting pucks deep, so easily dispensed by the Penguins after practices and games, is less simple to execute.

“I think when we're putting it in, we're not putting it in with a purpose, per se,” Sullivan said. “We're getting isolated pressure on it as opposed to cooperative pressure. We've got to do a better job with our puck placement and how we manage the puck coming through the neutral zone. We've got to put pucks into areas where we have an opportunity to get it back. That's the most important thing.”

Several of the young, feisty forwards who made the Penguins' puck pursuit so daunting a season ago and during the past few months are yet to create chaos against the Capitals.

During five-on-five play in the series, Conor Sheary was on the ice for 30 shot attempts from the Penguins and 67 from the Capitals, according to Corsica Hockey.

Tom Kuhnhackl's totals were 35 Penguins attempts and 72 Capitals attempts.

For Jake Guentzel, the gap was 53 Penguins attempts versus 97 for the Capitals.

Other metrics told the same tale: Skaters who proved valuable even without scoring have failed to bolster the Penguins with strong territorial play.

“They're strong in their neutral zone,” Sheary said. “When you let them get in their structure, and we don't play quick or to our advantage, they're able to kind of lock it down and make us dump pucks and sometimes (force) turnovers. … We just have to be more diligent with the puck through the neutral zone, and I think our offense will come from that.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.