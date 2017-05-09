Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Capitals' refusal to panic has them on brink of completing comeback
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:18 a.m.

After 601 NHL games — 75 of them in the often unforgiving storm of playoff hockey — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson isn't going to lie.

Yeah, his team faced pressure after falling behind, three games to one, against the Penguins in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Playoffs, there's a lot of pressure,” he said after the Capitals tied the series 3-3, Monday night with a 5-2 victory against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. “You have to work your way through it. You have to find ways to get better, play better and move on.”

Without panicking.

Which was Capitals coach Barry Trotz's explanation for his team's two-game winning streak.

“We've sort of been able to park things,” Trotz said. “Since Game 3 (when the Capitals also won in Pittsburgh), we've had a sense of calmness about what we're doing.”

So calm that center Nicklas Backstrom could joke when asked how the Capitals have managed eight goals in the past four periods against Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

“I don't know. I just close my eyes and shoot,” he said after his sixth goal in his 12th game this postseason gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead 16 seconds into the third period.

Everyone laughed.

But the Capitals did appear loose and confident as they prepared to return home for Game 7 on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. Before reporters were allowed inside the Capitals' locker room Monday, players could be heard hooting with joy after a dominant effort against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov claimed the noise was only the players enjoying music piped into their locker room. But the players' confident attitude about the way they're playing was unmistakable.

After holding the Penguins to 18 shots on goals — 13 through the first 53 minutes, 10 seconds — Carlson wasn't going to argue with a reporter who suggested the Capitals are wearing down their opponent.

“Sure, that's what we want to do,” he said.

No Penguins forward put more than two shots on goal, and Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel managed one each. Plus, Penguins defensemen — playing without Kris Letang and Trevor Daily — continually had trouble moving the puck through a thicket of Capitals' forecheckers.

“When you're getting beared down on every single time you touch the puck, it's hard,” Carlson said. “The more and more you can impose on people and make it hard, that's the goal.”

Still, Carlson said the boost the team received by scoring three goals in the third period Saturday to win Game 5 is tempered by the feeling that the Capitals might be forced to do so much more to win the series Wednesday.

“It's important to stay focused on the next game and not worry about if you won or lost the last one,” Carlson said. “We had a good game tonight, but it's over now and we'll work on ways to adjust even better next game.

“We have to come out and have a way better effort than we did (Monday), and that's our mindset.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

