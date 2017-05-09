Chipped Ice A.M.: It's a matter of momentum for Penguins, Capitals

There's an old hockey saying about momentum in a playoff series that goes something like this: If you win Game 6, you win Game 7.

It's easy to see the logic behind the axiom. The team that loses Game 6 is coming off a massive disappointment. The team that wins Game 6 already stared down elimination and didn't blink. Those are powerful emotions that probably don't disappear over the course of one day off.

But let's look at the facts. Is the saying true or not? Does momentum carry over from a Game 6 to a Game 7?

In the big picture, much to the delight of the Penguins and their fans, the answer is no.

In NHL history, teams that won Game 6 to force a Game 7 are 82-84 in the winner-take-all contest. It's basically a coin flip.

“It's not who has momentum game to game,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I'm not convinced that's the case. It's a matter of just putting your best game on the ice. If we do that, we'll get the momentum back.

“That's my experience, not just our series. You can watch all the games in the series that are going on. It seems like there's momentum swings period to period and certainly game to game.”

In the grand scheme of things, there are a lot of things the Penguins would rather have heading into Game 7 Wednesday night in Washington than momentum. For instance, they'd much rather have the ability to cleanly break out of their own zone or get more than one scoring chance per trip into the offensive zone than any kind of positive mojo.

“We're obviously disappointed,” Sullivan said after a 5-2 Penguins loss in Game 6. “We missed an opportunity tonight. We were hopeful that we were going to put our best game on the ice. It didn't happen. But certainly we believe in this group of players that we have. We've just got to look forward and make sure we're in the right frame of mind for Game 7.”

So the case is closed then, right? There's no evidence of momentum carryover from Game 6 to Game 7 of a playoff series. The Penguins will start Game 7 with a clean slate.

Not quite.

A look at Penguins history paints a different picture, and this set of facts won't be as warmly received by those wearing black and gold.

Wednesday night's matchup in Washington will be the 16th Game 7 in Penguins franchise history. In the previous 15 series, the winner of Game 6 has gone on to win Game 7 on 14 occasions.

The most recent example came last season when the Penguins rallied from 3-2 down to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals.

“I'm not sure if I believe in momentum from game to game, but there might be something to it there,” Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “I think we're a little bit more confident now that we've capitalized on some of our scoring chances. I think guys, you can tell with the puck tonight, some guys were pretty confident when they had it and were able to take some good shots. We'll try to keep the same going for Game 7 at home.”

Of course, the one exception to the win-six, win-seven phenomenon in Penguins history came against the Capitals.

After losing 5-4 in Game 6 at home on a David Steckel goal in overtime, the Penguins traveled to Washington and hung a decisive 6-2 beating on the Capitals in Game 7 in 2009. Marc-Andre Fleury made a breakaway save on Alex Ovechkin in the opening moments of the game and Sidney Crosby led the way offensively with two goals and an assist.

Add it all up and it's a series of conflicting trends and mixed messages.

Momentum is real in playoff hockey, but it's a phenomenon that's easier to reflect on afterwards than it is to predict beforehand.

“There is nothing after this if we don't get the win,” winger Chris Kunitz said. “We have to go out there and play our best game every single shift. Something's going to matter. There's going to be something that turns the momentum, and it's not going to be something from the game before that dictates that play in the next game.”

THE SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

LAST GAME: T.J. Oshie scored his first goal of the series on a first-period power play and the Capitals never looked back, cruising to a dominant 5-2 victory in Game 6 Monday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will look to improve to 6-0 in franchise history when playing a Game 7 on the road when they visit the Verizon Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A NOTE: While Game 6 was an abject disaster for the Penguins, there's one stat they might be able to point to as a positive trend. The 40 even-strength shot attempts they gave up was the lowest total for the Capitals in the series. They averaged more than 60 in the first five games.

A QUOTE: “We feel pretty good about our last two games, but we're back to even now only. Game 7 at home, going to be the toughest game of the series. We're going to have to play really, really well to beat them.” – Niskanen

A NUMBER: 13 – postseason points for Jake Guentzel after a third-period goal in Game 6. That ties Jaromir Jagr's team record for playoff points by a rookie set in 1991.

