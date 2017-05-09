Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins Game 6 photo gallery: Capitals 5, Penguins 2

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:57 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) holds down Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen checks Penguins right wing Bryan Rust into Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals defenseman John Carlson scores on a shot over the glove of Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby makes a save on Penguins center Sidney Crosby in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals celebrate right wing T.J. Oshie's goal against the Penguins in the first period during Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates T.J. Oshie's goal against the Penguins in the first period during game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals celebrate left wing Andre Burakovsky's goal against the Penguins in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) defends on Penguins center Sidney Crosby in front of Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammate T.J. Oshie (77) after Oshie's goal in the first period during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby makes a save on Penguins left wing Conor Sheary in the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) tries to get past Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the first period during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Washington teammate T.J. Oshie (77) after Oshie's goal in the first period during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after an assist for a goal against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) maneuvers past Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel en route to a goal in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins look toward the clock after scoring a goal against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) blocks a shot on goal against the Penguins in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) is called for goaltender interference against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) charges the goal early in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) tries to get his stick on the puck against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot against the Capitals in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby battles Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) can't get to the puck before Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals fans celebrate a goal against the Penguins in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner (27) stops charging Penguins center Evgeni Malkin in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) is upended by Penguins left wing Conor Sheary in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust looses his helmet against Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik (26) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby tries to get his stick on the puck in front of the goal against the Capitals in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a shot on goal in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is unable to stop a shot on goal against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby battles Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) firghts for the puck against the Capitals in the third period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a shot on goal against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury looks behind him as Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) begins to celebrate a goal in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) controls the puck in front of the goal against the Penguins in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) looses his balance with the puck Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) is checked into the bench area by Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a shot on goal against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pushes off Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov in front of the goal in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates a goal against the Penguins in the second period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby skates off the ice after being checked into the boards against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby is checked head-first into the boards against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is checked head-first into the boards against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday, May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is checked head-first into the boards against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is slow to rise after hard check into the boards against the Capitals in the first period of Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal Monday May 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

The Washington Capitals defeated the Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force Game 7.

