Doctor cleared Penguins' Crosby of concussion protocol after head-first hit into boards in Game 6

Sidney Crosby was checked out by medical personnel but did not go through the NHL's formal concussion protocol after taking a head-first spill into the boards in Game 6 of a second-round playoff series with the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Crosby got tangled up with defenseman John Carlson, teammate Patric Hornqvist and the stick of goalie Braden Holtby while skating toward the net on a power play late in the first period. After slamming into the boards, he got up slowly and labored on his way back to the bench.

“I just got tripped up there going pretty fast and went into the boards pretty awkwardly,” Crosby said. “Felt fine. Just kind of knocked the wind out of me, but felt fine. If you're looking for a test when you're coming back, that's a good one.”

Crosby said he was examined by medical personnel after the hit.

“As far as being checked by a doctor, yes, absolutely,” Crosby said. “Any guy who goes into the boards like that, the first thing is trainer and then the doctor.”

Crosby said the doctor determined Crosby did not need to go through the NHL's formal concussion testing.

“There shouldn't be any wondering about it,” Crosby said. “You talk to the doctor.”

The NHL has two spotters at each game who can take a player off the ice when a suspected concussion occurs.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told USA Today that didn't happen in Crosby's case because the spotters don't have jurisdiction on all plays involving collisions with the boards.

The NHL's policy is worded very specifically.

If a player suffers any blow to the head that causes symptoms such as headaches or dizziness or if he lies motionless on the ice, has balance problems or exhibits a blank or vacant stare, the policy calls for his immediate removal from the game for formal concussion testing.

If the player is merely “slow to get up” or “clutches his head,” he can only be involuntarily removed from the game if the injury was brought on by three specific causes – a shoulder to the head, a player's head hitting the ice or a punch during a fight.

Crosby did not meet the specific criteria, so he did not need to be removed from the game.

“The protocol has to be interpreted literally to mandate a removal,” Daley told the newspaper. “‘Ice' as compared to ‘boards' is in there for a reason. It's the result of a study on our actual experiences over a number of years. ‘Ice' has been found to be a predictor of concussions – ‘boards' has not been.”

Crosby suffered the fourth documented concussion of his career in Game 3 of the series May 1 when he was cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

The team said Crosby passed concussion baseline tests last Friday, four days after suffering the injury, and was back in the lineup for Game 5 Saturday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.