Three periods: Fleury's Game 6 struggles were against high-danger shots

FIRST

danger zone

Marc-Andre Fleury's .808 save percentage in Game 6's 5-2 loss Monday represented his worst mark in the 2017 playoffs. His next poorest performance was an .853 save percentage in Game 4 against Columbus. The shots Fleury stopped and the goals he surrendered differed greatly from his previous underwhelming performances.

Fleury's struggles in Game 6 against Washington primarily stemmed from what Corsica Hockey classified as “high-danger shots,” which happen near or at the net front. The Penguins' veteran netminder turned away just three of seven high-danger shots, a .429 save percentage. He turned away at least .666 percent of those shots in every other playoff game this postseason. He stopped all six low-danger shots and 12 of the 13 medium-danger shots he faced.

During his other three sub-.900 performances in the playoffs, Fleury encountered and stopped a greater number of high-danger shots, but he also disappointed against lower-probability offerings.

In Game 5 against Washington (.875 overall save percentage), he denied seven of nine high-danger shots (.778) but allowed two goals on 17 medium-danger shots (.882).

In Game 3 against Columbus (.892 overall), Fleury stopped six of nine high-danger shots (.667) but allowed one of the 21 low-danger shots to slip past.

In Game 4 against the Blue Jackets (.853 overall), he saved 10 of 13 high-danger shots (.769), 12 of 13 from medium-danger range (.917) and eight of nine low-danger shots (.889).

second

geno gears down

As the Penguins enter Game 7 of their second-round playoff series, they continue to wait for one of their most prolific shooters, Evgeni Malkin, to ratchet up the number of pucks he gets to the net.

Malkin finished with four shots on goal just twice in the playoffs and has not exceeded four. The 11-game stretch without a performance that included five-plus shots ranks as the center's longest since the start of the season, when he went the first 12 games without getting five pucks on target.

Shot attempts also dwindled a bit in the series relative to the rest of the season for Malkin, who went almost all of Game 6 before tallying two. He also finished with two attempts in Game 1. Only four times this season — Oct. 25, Dec. 22, Jan. 12 and Jan. 18 — did Malkin have fewer than two attempts, according to Corsica Hockey. He finished with two attempts on five other occasions.

third

schultz's no-show

Despite more than 22 minutes of ice time in Game 6, Justin Schultz failed to land on the Penguins' scoresheet with any sort of contribution — not even a shot on goal.

The absence of shots and points stung for Schultz, who went over the 22-minute mark for the first time in the series. He earned an assist two of the previous three times coaches entrusted him with more minutes. His shortage of contributions mirrored that of the Penguins' overall absence of offense in the loss.

When Schultz received 24-plus minutes against the Capitals on Jan. 16, he tallied four assists.

—Bill West