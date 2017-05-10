Chipped Ice A.M.: Cullen, Hagelin have Game 7 pedigree for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – Coming into the winner-take-all matchup in the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, there's only one man who can rightfully be called Mr. Game 7.

That's Justin Williams.

The Capitals winger has earned the nickname with seven goals and seven assists in the seven Game 7s he has played in his 16-year NHL career. His team has won all of those games.

The Penguins, however, have a couple of players with impressive Game 7 resumes of their own.

Start with Carl Hagelin.

The speedy Swedish winger hasn't often hit the scoresheet in Game 7, posting just two assists, but he's played a lot of them – eight in all. He came away victorious seven times. While he was with the Rangers, three of Hagelin's Game 7 wins came against the Capitals. In a second-round series in 2012, Hagelin assisted on both Rangers goals in a 2-1 victory over Washington.

Hagelin said he thinks previous Game 7 experience could prove valuable for his teammates Wednesday night. Fifteen of the 20 players expected to dress have played in at least one Game 7 in their careers.

“I think it does. You can look back at past experiences and take something out of it,” Hagelin said. “Then again, every Game 7 is a different story. You need to put your foot on the gas the entire game. You can't be sitting back and waiting to see what's going to happen. You have to be the enforcer.”

Then turn to Matt Cullen.

The 40-year-old center has won all five Game 7s he's played in his 19-year NHL career.

His most notable Game 7 appearance came in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. Cullen assisted on Carolina's first two goals in a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Like the Penguins have in this series, the Hurricanes lost Games 5 and 6 heading into the ultimate game.

“It's playoff hockey,” Cullen said. “We have experience with this. We've dealt with it in the past. It's never easy losing a game, especially at home when you have a chance to close it out. We chalk it up as a missed opportunity. It's one of those things in the playoffs where you can't dwell on them long.

“We know our recipe for success. We need to get to it and we know that.”

Some other players with the pedigree to play the hero's role in Game 7 Wednesday night:

-- Only 44 active players have scored more than one career goal in a Game 7, and Bryan Rust is one of them. He scored his team's only goals in a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of the Eastern Conference finals last season. Rust is the first player since Jeremy Roenick in the early 1990s to have his first three multi-goal postseason games come in clinching victories.

-- Evgeni Malkin has never scored in his five previous Game 7s, but he has recorded six assists. He set up both of Rust's goals against Tampa Bay last season.

-- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .901 save percentage in five Game 7 appearances in his career, but that number is hurt by one performance. In 2010, he was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals in a 5-2 loss to Montreal. In his other four Game 7s, Fleury has allowed two goals or fewer.

-- Alex Ovechkin's Game 7 numbers – three goals and three assists in nine games – don't match his career point-per-game averages, but he's in fairly elite company anyway. He's one of only 12 active players with at least three Game 7 goals in his career.

-- Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has been effective in five career Game 7 appearances, posting a 2.11 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

THE SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

LAST GAME: The Capitals held the Penguins to three shots in the first period and rolled to a 5-2 victory in Game 6 Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

NEXT GAME: The Capitals will look for their first Game 7 victory over the Penguins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Penguins won the three previous Game 7 meetings, in 1992, 1995 and 2009, by a combined score of 12-3.

A NOTE: Mike Sullivan is 1-1 in Game 7s in his head coaching career. He led the Penguins past Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals last year. In 2004, his Boston Bruins blew a 3-1 series lead to the Montreal Canadiens.

A QUOTE: “I think we feel good. I think there are certain points when we caught out there because we're not able to get enough zone time or they're able to get momentum. That can wear teams down, but overall as a group, no, I don't think we're tired.” – Sidney Crosby

A NUMBER: 124-42 – the record of teams scoring first in Game 7 in NHL history. Last year, they went 5-0.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

