Rust, Fleury lead Penguins to Game 7 victory over Capitals
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel clears the puck from Capitals forwards Jay Beagle (83) and Marcus Johansson in the first period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta checks Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie off the puck in the first period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save between his legs against the Capitals in the first period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Capitals in the first period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Conor Sheary (back left) and Nick Bonino celebrate with Patric Hornqvist after Hornqvist's goal against the Capitals in the third period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.

WASHINGTON — Bryan Rust has been in the NHL only about two years. His 25th birthday is Thursday.

Yet he already has a reputation that will stick with him for the rest of his career and beyond.

He's the player who scores goals when his team has a chance to close a series.

Rust scored a second-period goal to break a scoreless tie, Patric Hornqvist tacked on another goal early in the third and the Penguins secured a 2-0 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night at Verizon Center.

Two goals was more than enough to back goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who bounced back after giving up nine goals in the previous two games to turn in a spectacular Game 7 performance. He made 29 saves to record the ninth playoff shutout of his career.

The Penguins improved to 6-0 in franchise history when they play Game 7 on the road. They will meet the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Capitals have faced the Penguins 10 times in the playoffs and have lost nine of the meetings.

One of the truisms about Game 7 hockey that has too much history behind it to be mere mythology involves the importance of the first goal of the game.

In NHL history, the team scoring first in a winner-take-all game wins about 75 percent of the time.

On Wednesday night, Rust did the honors for the Penguins midway through the second period.

Using dogged puck pursuit in the offensive zone, the Penguins forced a bad clear by the Capitals that Ian Cole collected at the right point. In a slick passing display, the puck went from Cole to Sidney Crosby at the top of the right circle to Jake Guentzel at the left post, then patiently back to Rust at the right post for a shot over goalie Braden Holtby.

Before Wednesday's goal, Rust scored twice in close-out games against the Rangers and Lightning last season and Blue Jackets this year.

The 1-0 lead was almost erased about five minutes later, but Fleury made his signature stop of the game.

Pushing to his right after a cross-ice pass from Tom Wilson, Fleury used the shaft of his stick to deflect an Alex Ovechkin one-timer from the slot.

Ovechkin also was involved in the play that led to Hornqvist's goal about four minutes into the third period. A defensive-zone pass from Kevin Shattenkirk to Ovechkin didn't connect, and Hornqvist picked up the loose puck and quickly backhanded it past Holtby's glove hand.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

