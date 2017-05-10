Penguins' goaltender Murray will be backup for Game 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – For the first time since the day of the playoff opener, the Penguins had two Stanley Cup-winning goaltenders on the ice at the same time for morning skate Wednesday.

Matt Murray skated with the team without any apparent restrictions before Wednesday night's Game 7 against the Washington Capitals. Murray, who suffered a lower-body injury in warm-ups before the playoff opener and hasn't played since April 6, will act as Marc-Andre Fleury's back-up.

“He's just taking the next step,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's been practicing now for a number of days and he's ready to take the next step and join the team. He's just continuing that process.”

Murray has been cleared to play if necessary, Sullivan said.

“When players dress, it means they're healthy and they're capable of playing,” Sullivan said.

Fleury has been a standout performer for the Penguins in Murray's absence, going 7-4 in the playoffs with a .921 save percentage. He has allowed nine goals in the past two games, however, recording an .845 save percentage.

“It's good,” winger Conor Sheary said. “It's a little confidence boost for our team. Flower's been standing on his head for us for most of this playoffs, but to have our two No. 1s back is a good sign.”

