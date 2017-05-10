Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Hornqvist wants teammates to embrace Game 7

Bill West and Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist looks for a rebound as Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby makes a first-period save during game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Verizon Center.

WASHINGTON – Patric Hornqvist stood in front of his locker and ran down a list of things players need to do to be at their best when the Penguins face the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday night at the Verizon Center.

Embrace the moment. Play hard. Play the right way.

When one of his answers was interrupted by the ringing of a reporter's cell phone, he was reminded of another item on his Wednesday night checklist.

“You can write your own legacy here, so make sure you have your phones off and have some fun,” Hornqvist joked.

The gregarious Hornqvist fulfilled his role as the player who brings energy to the locker room in the run-up to Game 7. Other players took a more introspective approach.

It's OK to be nervous, defenseman Olli Maatta said.

“I don't think you want to fight it,” Maatta said. “It's a big game. It's exciting times. You just gotta go out and enjoy. Game 7 is something special. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

The Capitals will be looking to chase away the ghosts of previous playoff failures against the Penguins, who have won eight of the previous nine postseason meetings between the teams.

The Penguins will be looking to bounce back from a dreary performance in a 5-2 loss in Game 6 Monday night.

“Obviously we didn't play the way we want to play at all our last game, but you've got to have a short memory,” Maatta said. “That's past. It's one game. The winner continues their journey and the other goes home. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Wednesday. Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Carl Hagelin, Brian Dumoulin, Ron Hainsey and Trevor Daley did not participate.

Of the group of players who didn't skate, only Daley is expected to be out of the lineup Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury.

Based on personnel groupings in practice Tuesday and the order players exited the ice after morning skate Wednesday, it's likely the Penguins will make a change to the make-up of their fourth line with Carter Rowney drawing in for Tom Kuhnhackl.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

