Plus-minus: Penguins' Schultz, Hornqvist among Game 7 standouts

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins D Justin Schultz

His pinch on the half-wall created the Capitals turnover that led to Patric Hornqvist's goal. And his two-way play sufficed in significant minutes against Nicklas Backstrom's line.

PLUS

Penguins F Patric Hornqvist

The feisty Swede blended his physicality and offensive productivity masterfully, as he finished tied for the team high in shots (four) and hits (four). He also registered two takeaways and scored the Penguins' insurance goal.

PLUS

Penguins F Carter Rowney

Plugged back into the lineup after being scratched in Game 5 and 6, he killed 2 minutes, 11 seconds of short-handed ice time and handled checking-line duties without a hint of rust or uneasiness.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

A shutout that included 15 saves in the second period — some of them highlight-reel-worthy — served as the latest chapter in Fleury's storybook postseason.

EVEN

Washington F Justin Williams

Though celebrated as a Game 7 specialist, Williams hardly factored into the series finale's outcome.

MINUS

Washington F Nicklas Backstrom

Considered the key playmaker of the Capitals' “first” line, Backstrom finished without a shot on goal and tallied just two attempts. His line underwhelmed on the possession front, too.

MINUS

Washington D Matt Niskanen

With Niskanen on the ice, the Capitals allowed more five-on-five shot attempts (15) than they generated (13), according to www.hockeystats.ca. Washington needed better out of its top blue liner.

MINUS

Washington F Alex Ovechkin

On the ice for both goals against and unable to end Fleury's shutout bid, Ovechkin again found himself on the wrong end of a playoff run-in with the Penguins.