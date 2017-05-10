Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Plus-minus: Penguins' Schultz, Hornqvist among Game 7 standouts
Bill West | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Capitals' Dmitry Orlov as Justin Schultz defends in the third period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Patric Hornqvist's goal against the Capitals in the third period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Capitals on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.

Updated 52 minutes ago

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins D Justin Schultz

His pinch on the half-wall created the Capitals turnover that led to Patric Hornqvist's goal. And his two-way play sufficed in significant minutes against Nicklas Backstrom's line.

PLUS

Penguins F Patric Hornqvist

The feisty Swede blended his physicality and offensive productivity masterfully, as he finished tied for the team high in shots (four) and hits (four). He also registered two takeaways and scored the Penguins' insurance goal.

PLUS

Penguins F Carter Rowney

Plugged back into the lineup after being scratched in Game 5 and 6, he killed 2 minutes, 11 seconds of short-handed ice time and handled checking-line duties without a hint of rust or uneasiness.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

A shutout that included 15 saves in the second period — some of them highlight-reel-worthy — served as the latest chapter in Fleury's storybook postseason.

EVEN

Washington F Justin Williams

Though celebrated as a Game 7 specialist, Williams hardly factored into the series finale's outcome.

MINUS

Washington F Nicklas Backstrom

Considered the key playmaker of the Capitals' “first” line, Backstrom finished without a shot on goal and tallied just two attempts. His line underwhelmed on the possession front, too.

MINUS

Washington D Matt Niskanen

With Niskanen on the ice, the Capitals allowed more five-on-five shot attempts (15) than they generated (13), according to www.hockeystats.ca. Washington needed better out of its top blue liner.

MINUS

Washington F Alex Ovechkin

On the ice for both goals against and unable to end Fleury's shutout bid, Ovechkin again found himself on the wrong end of a playoff run-in with the Penguins.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.