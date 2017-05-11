Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins-Senators series starts Saturday at PPG Paints Arena
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 1:18 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin checks Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin to start the scoring rush in the second period during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Capitals on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Verizon Center.

For the fifth time in his NHL career, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will meet the Ottawa Senators in a postseason series.

With a 2-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, the Penguins earned a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. They'll meet Ottawa, which defeated the Rangers in six games in a second-round series.

The Penguins won three of the first four playoff meetings between the teams.

“They've got some depth,” Crosby said. “They're very confident in their game right now. They're pretty stingy defensively, and their goaltender has been playing really well. When you look at the teams that get to this point, a lot of similar things get you to this point. They believe in their group and the way they play. It will be a good test for us.”

Here's the series schedule.

Saturday, May 13: Ottawa at Penguins, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 15: Ottawa at Penguins, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Penguins at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19: Penguins at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

*Sunday, May 21: Ottawa at Penguins, 3 p.m.

*Tuesday, May 23: Penguins at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

*Thursday, May 25: Ottawa at Penguins, 8 p.m.

* — if necessary

