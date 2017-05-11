Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Pirates notebook: Cervelli remains at No. 2 spot in order

Jack Mcgruder | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Francisco Cervelli drops his bat after a two-run home run, in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 5-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson pitches during the eighth inning against the Red Sox Monday, April 3, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Updated 41 minutes ago

PHOENIX — After homering Wednesday in his first game batting second in the order, catcher Francisco Cervelli was back there again Thursday. Manager Clint Hurdle had his reasons.

“The battle in the box,” Hurdle said. “He has shown the ability to see pitches. Trying to play off (Josh Harrison's) ability to get on base the way he is swinging the bat right now and setting some things up for guys in the middle of the order.”

Cervelli, who had two hits and his third homer in a 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, entered the first game of a four-game series in Arizona slashing .250./321/.458 with nine doubles, three homers and 15 RBIs.

Cervelli reached base in 23 of his first 25 starts, and his on-base percentage is seventh among qualified major league catchers.

“The on-base percentage has played,” Hurdle said. “It is something that attracted him to us back in the day when he was still a Yankee.”

Given health this season, Cervelli has shown equal-opportunity power — his homers have gone to left, center and right fields. After hitting a career-high seven homers in 2015, he had only one last season when he suffered a left hamate bone injury.

“He has shown the ability to drive the ball so much better and cleaner than he was at any point last year after the surgery,” Hurdle said. “He's hit more balls hard right-center field, left-center field.”

Hudson comes home

After spending the previous 6 12 seasons with the Diamondbacks, reliever Daniel Hudson returned home Thursday. He owns a house in suburban Phoenix and was able to enjoy its comforts Wednesday night.

“I'm looking forward to going out there and competing against those guys,” said Hudson, who endured two Tommy John surgeries in Arizona that forced him from the starting rotation into a relief role.

“I owe them everything in my career. They were so good to me through some pretty tough times. I really enjoyed my time here. I'm wearing a different uniform now, and when I get on the field, it is all business for me.”

Hudson, 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA, was the loser in the 10-inning, walk-off loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. His ERA is skewed by an outing in which he gave up five runs in one-third of an inning April 30 at Miami.

“I think it was a good time for him to get home,” Hurdle said. “I'm looking forward to him getting the ball and keep pumping him out there and see what he can do. Because he's going to get good. That's my take.

“He's thrown all years better than the numbers have supported. You look at the exit velocities. You look at the at- bats. He's getting cross-cut in certain areas. The results are real. It's just the way the game can be.

“The game is not meant to be fair. The game is meant to be played.”

Newman's input

Hurdle spoke with Double-A Altoona manager Michael Ryan on Thursday, a day after prospect Kevin Newman was struck in the forehead by a pitch in the first inning.

Newman was not diagnosed with a concussion but had swelling on his forehead.

He suffered a fractured orbital bone when he was struck in the left cheek last season, and he wears a protective batting helmet.

Hurdle, who was struck twice in the head during his career, said Newman's input would be important.

“Ask the kid what he feels,” Hurdle said. “I can remember the day after I got hit in the head by Dwight Gooden asking if I wanted to take ‘BP' today. I was like, ‘No. No.' He understood. He asked me. If he told me I was hitting in the third group, I would have hit in the third group. Newman's a tough kid. We'll see.”

Jack McGruder is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.