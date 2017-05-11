Pirates notebook: Cervelli remains at No. 2 spot in order

PHOENIX — After homering Wednesday in his first game batting second in the order, catcher Francisco Cervelli was back there again Thursday. Manager Clint Hurdle had his reasons.

“The battle in the box,” Hurdle said. “He has shown the ability to see pitches. Trying to play off (Josh Harrison's) ability to get on base the way he is swinging the bat right now and setting some things up for guys in the middle of the order.”

Cervelli, who had two hits and his third homer in a 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, entered the first game of a four-game series in Arizona slashing .250./321/.458 with nine doubles, three homers and 15 RBIs.

Cervelli reached base in 23 of his first 25 starts, and his on-base percentage is seventh among qualified major league catchers.

“The on-base percentage has played,” Hurdle said. “It is something that attracted him to us back in the day when he was still a Yankee.”

Given health this season, Cervelli has shown equal-opportunity power — his homers have gone to left, center and right fields. After hitting a career-high seven homers in 2015, he had only one last season when he suffered a left hamate bone injury.

“He has shown the ability to drive the ball so much better and cleaner than he was at any point last year after the surgery,” Hurdle said. “He's hit more balls hard right-center field, left-center field.”

Hudson comes home

After spending the previous 6 1⁄ 2 seasons with the Diamondbacks, reliever Daniel Hudson returned home Thursday. He owns a house in suburban Phoenix and was able to enjoy its comforts Wednesday night.

“I'm looking forward to going out there and competing against those guys,” said Hudson, who endured two Tommy John surgeries in Arizona that forced him from the starting rotation into a relief role.

“I owe them everything in my career. They were so good to me through some pretty tough times. I really enjoyed my time here. I'm wearing a different uniform now, and when I get on the field, it is all business for me.”

Hudson, 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA, was the loser in the 10-inning, walk-off loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. His ERA is skewed by an outing in which he gave up five runs in one-third of an inning April 30 at Miami.

“I think it was a good time for him to get home,” Hurdle said. “I'm looking forward to him getting the ball and keep pumping him out there and see what he can do. Because he's going to get good. That's my take.

“He's thrown all years better than the numbers have supported. You look at the exit velocities. You look at the at- bats. He's getting cross-cut in certain areas. The results are real. It's just the way the game can be.

“The game is not meant to be fair. The game is meant to be played.”

Newman's input

Hurdle spoke with Double-A Altoona manager Michael Ryan on Thursday, a day after prospect Kevin Newman was struck in the forehead by a pitch in the first inning.

Newman was not diagnosed with a concussion but had swelling on his forehead.

He suffered a fractured orbital bone when he was struck in the left cheek last season, and he wears a protective batting helmet.

Hurdle, who was struck twice in the head during his career, said Newman's input would be important.

“Ask the kid what he feels,” Hurdle said. “I can remember the day after I got hit in the head by Dwight Gooden asking if I wanted to take ‘BP' today. I was like, ‘No. No.' He understood. He asked me. If he told me I was hitting in the third group, I would have hit in the third group. Newman's a tough kid. We'll see.”

