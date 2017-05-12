Chipped Ice A.M.: Penguins captain Crosby recalls rivalry with Senators

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their series with the Capitals.

Emptying out the notes app between series:

• What are the greatest rivalries of Sidney Crosby's career? The intrastate blood feud with the Philadelphia Flyers? The perennial showdown with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals? The Stanley Cup Final matchups with the Detroit Red Wings? Yes, yes and yes, of course, but ask Crosby, and he'll offer another alternative.

Back-to-back playoff meetings with the Ottawa Senators in 2007-08 when he was still establishing himself in the league still stick in Crosby's mind.

“They had (Zdeno) Chara and (Anton) Volchenkov and (Chris) Phillips, and these guys were like no D men I'd ever played against in the past,” Crosby said earlier this season. “Huge, huge guys that were physical. I just remember getting up for those games, knowing you had to earn every inch of ice out there. I got excited for that.”

• The matchup between the Penguins and Senators will feature a showdown between Erik Karlsson, who is the best defenseman in the world, and Crosby, who is the best forward in the world, with all due respect to Connor McDavid. It will be a shame if derogatory comments Senators owner Eugene Melnyk made about Crosby in March are rehashed to the point of overshadowing a potentially epic individual matchup in the run-up to the series.

• Jake Guentzel's assist on Bryan Rust's second-period goal in Game 7 gave him sole possession of the Penguins record for most points in a postseason by a rookie with 14. Jaromir Jagr set the record at 13 in 1991. If the Penguins reach the Stanley Cup Final, there's a decent chance Guentzel could take a run at the NHL record. It's 21 points, shared by Minnesota's Dino Ciccarelli in 1991 and Philadelphia's Ville Leino in 2010.

• It's easy to forget because he's in his fourth pro season, but Olli Maatta has consistently been the youngest player in the Penguins locker room, even as handfuls of players have been called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and established themselves as NHL regulars. The emergence of Guentzel has finally bumped Maatta up a notch on the team's seniority list. He is 45 days younger than Maatta. Both are 22.

• It's become great sport in Western Pennsylvania to poke fun at Ovechkin for his inability to advance past the second round of the playoffs, but the idea that the Capitals captain was playing hurt in the series against the Penguins deserves consideration. In Game 5 of a first-round series with Toronto, Nazem Kadri drove a hip check into Ovechkin's left knee or thigh. On Thursday, news broke that Ovechkin wouldn't be joining Team Russia for the World Championships due to a leg injury.

• With Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Andre Burakovsky and Nate Schmidt due raises as they hit restricted free agency, the Capitals are facing a cap crunch this offseason. It might be the best thing that could happen to the franchise. One of the biggest reasons the Penguins came out of their championship drought from 2010-15 was the emergence of homegrown prospects in key roles. Washington could be forced into a similar restructuring of its roster.

• Whether he meant to or not, coach Mike Sullivan sent a positive message to his team by having goalie Matt Murray participate in morning skate before Game 7 against the Capitals. Putting the rehab process on hold for injured players until after the decisive game was played would have given the impression that the coaching staff was prepared for the possibility of a season-ending loss. Continuing the process was a vote of confidence in the team.

LAST GAME: The Penguins improved to 4-0 in Game 7s against the Capitals with a 2-0 win Wednesday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will host the Senators for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A NOTE: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bryan Rust is the third player in NHL history to score the winning goal the first two Game 7s of his career. The first two were Detroit's Leo Reise Jr. in 1949-50 and Boston's Nathan Horton in 2011.

A QUOTE: “There were definitely some heart-attack moments out there, I think, on both sides. Each goalie made some real good saves, and we were able to capitalize.” — Rust on Game 7 against the Capitals NUMBER: 3 — Penguins goalies to record a Game 7 shutout. They were Frank Pietrangelo against the Devils in 1991, Ken Wregget against the Capitals in 1995 and Marc-Andre Fleury on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.