Penguins quick to turn page after emotional series

If a waiter asks Bryan Rust if he would like an appetizer while he looks at the menu, the Penguins winger will probably say yes.

He likes all sorts of hors d'oeuvres, usually ordering the specialty of the house. On Thursday night, for instance, he ate at a seafood restaurant in the North Hills.

“Got a whole bunch of oysters,” Rust said. “Really good.”

There's one thing Rust doesn't do with appetizers, however. He doesn't eat them after his entree. No one does.

Yet that's exactly what the Penguins will be trying to do as they open the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.

No matter how the bracket breaks the rest of the way, a second-round matchup with the Washington Capitals was the main course of the playoffs for the Penguins. The Capitals finished the regular season with the best record in the league, earning 11 more wins and 20 more points than the Senators.

The Penguins are now tasked with fighting off the perfectly natural tendency to expect an easier series against a 44-win team than the seven-game battle they just survived with a 55-win team.

“You come off an emotional game and you have to quickly turn the page,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “It's not like you have three or four days to move or the turn the page. It's a pretty quick turnaround.”

If the Penguins are slow to make the transition to the challenge the third round presents, the Senators have the weapons to burn them badly.

First, start with a true superstar on the blue line.

An explosive skater with high-end vision, poise and intensity, Erik Karlsson is the engine that drives the Ottawa offense. Faced with criticism of his play in his own end, he went out and led the Eastern Conference with 201 blocked shots this season.

With 456 career points, Karlsson is the NHL's highest-scoring defenseman since he came into the league in 2009, 73 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Duncan Keith of the Blackhawks.

Defending Karlsson presents the Penguins with a conundrum. They would like to muscle up on him and take away his time space, of course, but that's a strategy than can easily backfire.

“You have to make sure you don't go too hard at him,” fellow Swede Patric Hornqvist said. “If you're running out at him and he has time and space, he's going to move it and go by you. You have to go under a little bit more control against really skilled players. Obviously, he's one of those guys.”

Beyond Karlsson's brilliance, the Senators present a unique tactical challenge. Coach Guy Boucher favors a 1-3-1 forecheck, creating a three-man picket fence across the neutral zone that can be hard to punch through.

As a skilled team, it's in the Penguins' DNA to try to carry the puck as much as possible and make plays. Against a 1-3-1, the best decision is often to dump and chase.

“It's a challenge. It can test your patience at times,” center Matt Cullen said. “For us, it's going to be important that we stick with it. It's not always going to be pretty.”

Polishing off a plate of oysters after chowing down on a salmon filet might not be pretty either, but Rust is confident the Penguins will be up to the challenge.

After all, they're still hungry.

“Even though we won (against the Capitals), there were times during the series where we didn't play very well. We know there's room in our game to build moving forward,” Rust said.

“When everything's kind of going your way and everything's going right, it's easy to let off the gas a little bit or take your mind off of it. But we're still trying to get better. We're not quite at the level we'd like to be at or we know we can be at. For us, we're going to keep trying to grow.”