Penguins

Fleury's starting job on solid ground
Bill West | Friday, May 12, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury corrals a loose puck during the first period of game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

For the first time since the start of the postseason, Penguins goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray on Friday stood at opposite ends of a rink during a full-team practice and did their best to impress the coaching staff during drills.

Before the playoffs began, most signs pointed to Murray as the netminder with more to lose in the position battle.

As the Penguins enter the Eastern Conference finals, which begin Saturday against Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena, no debate exists about which goalie deserves to start in Game 1. Murray is available again after recovering from a lower-body injury he suffered during warm-ups in the playoff opener, but he's hard-pressed to overcome the recent productivity of Fleury, who finished the first two rounds with a .927 save percentage.

“I think Marc deserves the opportunity to play,” coach Mike Sullivan said Friday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. “He's played so well for us. He's really at the top of his game. Having said that, we have Matt, who is a quality goaltender as well. Like all of our players on our team, we can't predict how series unfold or what comes our way. We just want to have as many healthy bodies as we can available to us to help us win.”

At the start of the 2016-17 season, little about the Penguins' goaltending position battle proved predictable. Murray missed the preseason and the first few regular-season games with a hand injury, and Fleury performed well as the starter. A period of uneasiness followed for the veteran after Murray jumped back into the rotation. Murray eventually moved to the top of the depth chart and remained there until his lower-body injury intervened just ahead of the first-round series with Columbus.

Did general manager Jim Rutherford, who insisted the need for the Penguins to hold onto both goalies all season and declined to make a deal at the deadline, sense any need for a victory lap after Fleury stole several wins in the series against the Blue Jackets and against Washington?

“No victory laps,” Rutherford said. I'm very happy we have the two goalies we have. I never changed my position from the start of camp. I never wavered on it.

“Obviously, if I decided to trade the goalie, we wouldn't be in this room right now. You'd be in another room in another city. Marc has been such a key guy in these two series. I mean, in the Washington series, I thought we played two good games as a team, Game 4 and Game 7. The rest were our goaltender winning the series.

“I can't be happier for Marc, because he, to me, is one of the best team players in all of sports. To see how he handled this situation and, ultimately, how he's played, I couldn't be happier for the guy.”

Following Friday's practice, Murray picked up where Fleury left off a year ago as far as serving as the dutiful secondary option in net.

“It's just kind of mental support, just like everything Flower did for me last year,” Murray said. “So that's what I have to do. At the end of the day, it's about winning and who gives us the best chance to win. Right now Flower is doing that.

“It's not hard to watch when the team is winning. I get nervous when I'm watching, for sure. Probably way more nervous watching than I am playing, because you kind of feel helpless. It's hard to watch in that regard.

“(The recovery) was a little frustrating. Just a slow process with the healing. Trying to take things one day at a time, and you have good days and you have bad days. Now I'm pretty far ahead of schedule, I think, from what they were predicting, and I feel really, really good.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

