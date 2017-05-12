Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Gorman: Karlsson at his best this postseason

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Not that he needs an introduction, as Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson is a two-time Norris Trophy winner, but the NHL's best defenseman is now even better.

Karlsson has been hailed as the best player of these Stanley Cup playoffs, a two-way talent who is as dangerous on defense as he is in transition and with the puck.

Penguins, beware.

A reinvented Karlsson will lead the Senators against the Penguins for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Senators were built around the 26-year-old Swede when Ottawa coach Guy Boucher implemented his signature 1-3-1 forecheck, despite Karlsson's reputation as an offensive defenseman. Boucher determined the Sens star was wasting too much energy on offense, leaving “no juice to defend.”

“It wasn't because he wasn't good,” said Boucher, who reduced the length of Karlsson's shifts. “I thought he was a great stick-on-puck guy. I thought he had terrific gap (judgment). But the energy he was expending on the ice prevented him from being just as good defensively.

“It wasn't because he didn't have the tools. ... Because he's able to defend and take off, we're a counteract team, a big transition team, and he fits perfectly in that. I like to accelerate in transition, and there's no better defenseman to transition in the league than Erik Karlsson.”

That sentence could easily be shortened to this: There's no better defenseman in the league than Erik Karlsson. The knock on Karlsson was that he was a forward disguised as a defenseman, nothing like his idol and countryman, Nicklas Lidstrom. So, Karlsson accepted the challenge to get better.

“That's one of my goals every year, trying to develop as an individual and as a player,” Karlsson said. “This year, we've taken good strides forward, not only me but the whole organization and everyone on our team that helped me turn into a better player than I was before.”

Karlsson scored 71 points this season and has 13 in 12 playoff games, but it was his buying into the two-way play that set the tone for this Senators' run.

“We're very confident in ourselves,” Senators winger Mark Stone said. “We have a superstar defenseman that's paving the way for us.”

Scoring has never been an issue for Karlsson, who had 78 points when he won the Norris in 2012 and 82 last season, when he became the first defenseman since Paul Coffey in 1985-86 to finish in the top five in scoring.

Karlsson's best moment came in Game 1 of the second-round series against the New York Rangers when he tossed a puck from the goal line off the back of goalie Henrik Lundqvist's mask late in the third period for the winner in a 2-1 victory.

“He's one of a kind. I don't think anybody in the league really does what he does,” Stone said of Karlsson. “Sometimes, you can take that for granted. But nothing really seems to amaze us when he makes a play. It's just kind of expected.”

The Penguins, to a player, are impressed with Karlsson. Patric Hornqvist marveled about how Karlsson never gets nervous, no matter how big the moment. Justin Schultz called Karlsson an “elite defenseman” who is “unbelievable with the puck.”

Sidney Crosby pointed out how many minutes Karlsson spends on the ice, including a series-high 31:09 on 36 shifts in Game 5 against the Rangers.

“You see the minutes that he plays and that's so difficult to do, especially when you're the guy with the puck,” Crosby said. “With how many minutes he plays, the way he works their power play and controls the game, he's always a guy that stands out when you watch him.”

This is the second time Karlsson has played the Penguins in the playoffs, both coming a season after they won the Stanley Cup, and he embraces the challenge of defending the NHL's top offensive talent.

“It's always fun to play against the best players in the game, guys who can create a lot of things from nothing,” Karlsson said. “You're going to have to play your best hockey in order to have a chance.”

Because of Karlsson, the Senators believe they do.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.