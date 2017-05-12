Gorman: Karlsson at his best this postseason

Not that he needs an introduction, as Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson is a two-time Norris Trophy winner, but the NHL's best defenseman is now even better.

Karlsson has been hailed as the best player of these Stanley Cup playoffs, a two-way talent who is as dangerous on defense as he is in transition and with the puck.

Penguins, beware.

A reinvented Karlsson will lead the Senators against the Penguins for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Senators were built around the 26-year-old Swede when Ottawa coach Guy Boucher implemented his signature 1-3-1 forecheck, despite Karlsson's reputation as an offensive defenseman. Boucher determined the Sens star was wasting too much energy on offense, leaving “no juice to defend.”

“It wasn't because he wasn't good,” said Boucher, who reduced the length of Karlsson's shifts. “I thought he was a great stick-on-puck guy. I thought he had terrific gap (judgment). But the energy he was expending on the ice prevented him from being just as good defensively.

“It wasn't because he didn't have the tools. ... Because he's able to defend and take off, we're a counteract team, a big transition team, and he fits perfectly in that. I like to accelerate in transition, and there's no better defenseman to transition in the league than Erik Karlsson.”

That sentence could easily be shortened to this: There's no better defenseman in the league than Erik Karlsson. The knock on Karlsson was that he was a forward disguised as a defenseman, nothing like his idol and countryman, Nicklas Lidstrom. So, Karlsson accepted the challenge to get better.

“That's one of my goals every year, trying to develop as an individual and as a player,” Karlsson said. “This year, we've taken good strides forward, not only me but the whole organization and everyone on our team that helped me turn into a better player than I was before.”

Karlsson scored 71 points this season and has 13 in 12 playoff games, but it was his buying into the two-way play that set the tone for this Senators' run.

“We're very confident in ourselves,” Senators winger Mark Stone said. “We have a superstar defenseman that's paving the way for us.”

Scoring has never been an issue for Karlsson, who had 78 points when he won the Norris in 2012 and 82 last season, when he became the first defenseman since Paul Coffey in 1985-86 to finish in the top five in scoring.

Karlsson's best moment came in Game 1 of the second-round series against the New York Rangers when he tossed a puck from the goal line off the back of goalie Henrik Lundqvist's mask late in the third period for the winner in a 2-1 victory.

“He's one of a kind. I don't think anybody in the league really does what he does,” Stone said of Karlsson. “Sometimes, you can take that for granted. But nothing really seems to amaze us when he makes a play. It's just kind of expected.”

The Penguins, to a player, are impressed with Karlsson. Patric Hornqvist marveled about how Karlsson never gets nervous, no matter how big the moment. Justin Schultz called Karlsson an “elite defenseman” who is “unbelievable with the puck.”

Sidney Crosby pointed out how many minutes Karlsson spends on the ice, including a series-high 31:09 on 36 shifts in Game 5 against the Rangers.

“You see the minutes that he plays and that's so difficult to do, especially when you're the guy with the puck,” Crosby said. “With how many minutes he plays, the way he works their power play and controls the game, he's always a guy that stands out when you watch him.”

This is the second time Karlsson has played the Penguins in the playoffs, both coming a season after they won the Stanley Cup, and he embraces the challenge of defending the NHL's top offensive talent.

“It's always fun to play against the best players in the game, guys who can create a lot of things from nothing,” Karlsson said. “You're going to have to play your best hockey in order to have a chance.”

Because of Karlsson, the Senators believe they do.

