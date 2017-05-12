Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Scout's take: Penguins advance in 5-6 games
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Erik Karlsson of the Senators has talks with officials after he was knocked down against the New York Rangers in the second period during their playoff game on April 29, 2017.

A question-and-answer session with a Western Conference scout breaking down the series between the Penguins and Senators.

Erik Karlsson has been a dominant player so far in the playoffs. How do you slow him down?

You pray. You try to keep him to the outside. Even then, in the Rangers series, they'd get on him, and he'd still find a way to make a play. You're so focused on him, and he can see the open player. He's on another level right now. I haven't seen a defenseman play that way in forever. He's defending well. He's blocking shots. He's as complete a player right now as there is playing in the game. He does something every game where you're like, ‘Oh my God.'

What about Ottawa's 1-3-1 forecheck? How do the Penguins deal with that?

It's been effective. No one's seemed to figure it out yet. I think the Penguins have a couple of guys, (Sidney) Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin, who can carry it through just about anybody. I think they're going to be able to get through it. The other guys, they're going to have to chip it and have support. If they're not willing to do that, they're going to get frustrated. They're going to have turnovers in bad areas. Ottawa, that's what they want. They're hoping Pittsburgh makes a mistake, and they can turn it around and capitalize. That's how they think they're going to win the series, in my opinion.

The Penguins were consistently outshot against Washington. Can they keep having success if that keeps up?

As long as (Marc-Andre) Fleury is playing as well as he is, they can. It's obviously not what you want, but Washington's a big, powerful team. With the Penguins, I think it doesn't matter how many shots you get sometimes. They're such a quick-strike team. They just need one break, and they can score. They've been down some defensemen some games, and (Kris) Letang is out. They're going to give up some shots. They always do. That's the way they play. But they end up getting the better chances overall.

With Matt Murray healthy, how short is Fleury's leash if he struggles?

I don't think it's very short. Murray hasn't played in a long time. I guess it depends on the situation. Like in Anaheim, when (John) Gibson gets pulled after three quick ones against Edmonton, they're obviously trying to change momentum. If that happens and you put Murray in, who knows where it goes from there? He stonewalls them and they come back to win, then you've got a controversy.

Who wins the series?

With Ottawa, I wasn't sure they were going to get out of the first round, but now they've gone through two and they believe. They play the underdog role well. Pittsburgh in five or six is my guess, but I think the games will be good. They'll be close games. Ottawa's an underrated team.

—Jonathan Bombulie

