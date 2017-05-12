Three Periods: Sullivan comfortable churning defense pairings

First

D-versifying

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan paired Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz together for Game 7 of the second-round series against Washington. He witnessed satisfactory results with that tandem on the ice for more than 17 minutes of five-on-five action, including more than 10 against Capitals No. 1 center Nicklas Backstrom.

Sullivan, who kept Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey together and partnered Ian Cole with Chad Ruhwedel, made no promises about how he might approach blue-line construction in the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa. He continues to view the idea of set pairs as somewhat trivial.

“We'll see how it goes moving forward,” Sullivan said. “We believe that we can move these pairs around however we want. There's a lot of familiarity. I don't know that any guy hasn't played with someone at some point in time this year out of necessity with some of the injuries that our team has had to endure. We don't think it's a huge adjustment if we make switches on the pairs back there. Sometimes it's adjustments from game to game in a series just based on matchups or who we think might be playing well.”

Second

Injury report

When Sullivan reshaped his fourth line for Game 7 against Washington, inserting Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney for Tom Kuhnhackl and Carl Hagelin on Matt Cullen's wings, his decision partially was motivated by an injury situation.

Kuhnhackl's scratch was a coach's decision, but Hagelin sat out because of a lower-body injury, Sullivan said. Hagelin missed the last month of the regular season and a first-round series with Columbus due to the injury.

“In our estimation, it was an opportunity for him to get a little bit more rest,” Sullivan said. “He's trying to push through some injuries here.”

Hagelin practiced Friday. Trevor Daley, who missed the last two games of the Washington series with a lower-body injury, did not. Sullivan said Daley is “day-to-day.”

Third

Goalie's nightmare

Craig Anderson and Marc-Andre Fleury have become the men of the hour in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the proverbial hot goalies carrying their teams to the Eastern Conference finals. The one time they squared off in the regular season, however, was a goaltender's nightmare.

In a Dec. 5 game at PPG Paints Arena, Fleury was pulled after the Senators took a 4-2 lead less than eight minutes into the second period. He stopped 12 of 16 shots. The Penguins bounced back with four unanswered goals. When Bryan Rust scored his second of three goals on a third-period penalty shot to give the Penguins a 7-5 lead, Anderson was pulled. He stopped 36 of 43 shots.

Therefore, Fleury's goals-against average against Ottawa this season was 8.85. Anderson's against the Penguins was 7.98.